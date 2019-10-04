Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Hoodie Launches for Triple Force Friday

The First Order’s Sith Troopers with their shiny red armor has been a major focus of Disney’s merchandising efforts for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, this new hoodie that was released as part of their Triple Force Friday event is best Sith Trooper item to date.

The official Star Wars: Sith Trooper hoodie is available to pre-order here (exclusive) for $64.99 – and that includes all taxes and shipping. The hoodie comes in sizes S to XXL, and features interwoven panels with black mesh, embroidered detailing (including a subtle Sith Logo near to the waistband), and a hidden pocket in the sleeve. The hoodie is slated for release in December, so there’s a good chance it will be on your doorstep in time for The Rise of Skywalker’s debut in theaters on December 20th. While you patiently await for it to arrive, head on over to our Triple Force Friday master list to check out all of the other Star Wars items that launched today.

On a related note, this Millennium Falcon anglepoise desk was recently released, and it has proven to be super popular. It’s posable, USB powered (10 foot cord), and includes a considerable amount of detail.

The Star Wars Millennium Falcon desk lamp is available to order here for $65.99 with taxes and shipping included. It’s shipping now, in fact, so grab one before they go on backorder or sell out completely.

Finally, GameStop / ThinkGeek’s recently released a Star Wars Wampa bean bag chair with an arm you can rip off anytime you please – no lightsaber required! Seems like it would be useful aa a pillow or an armrest.

The Star Wars Wampa bean bag chair is available to pre-order right here for $149.99 with shipping slated for November 1st. If you’re thinking about this as a holiday gift, you had better jump on it sooner rather than later because there’s a good chance that it sells out early. Once you’ve committed, good luck trying to find a place to hide it. It’s huge!

