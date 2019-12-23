Star Wars

Star Wars in Theaters and Eddie Murphy on SNL Has Fans Remembering the ’80s

This week, Lucasfilm released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Star Wars […]

By

This week, Lucasfilm released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, into theaters. This week also saw Eddie Murphy return to host Saturday Night Live for the first time since he left the show 35 years ago.

In tandem, these two events (and some others) have sent some fans back in time to the 1980s. Specifically, they’re remembering 1983, the year that the first final Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, opened in theaters. That was a year before Murphy left SNL.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are sharing those nostalgic feelings on social media, wondering how they ended up back in the 1980s. You can take a look at some of their reactions here.

What did you think of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? How did you feel about Murphy’s SNL episode? Let us know what you thought in the comments section.

eight grade again

#Nostalgia

Waking up in 1983

Wow

New Family Ties?

Nostalgia week

What is this?

First time since

How did we go back?

Trending from the past

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts