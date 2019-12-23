Star Wars in Theaters and Eddie Murphy on SNL Has Fans Remembering the ’80s

This week, Lucasfilm released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, into theaters. This week also saw Eddie Murphy return to host Saturday Night Live for the first time since he left the show 35 years ago.

In tandem, these two events (and some others) have sent some fans back in time to the 1980s. Specifically, they’re remembering 1983, the year that the first final Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, opened in theaters. That was a year before Murphy left SNL.

Fans are sharing those nostalgic feelings on social media, wondering how they ended up back in the 1980s. You can take a look at some of their reactions here.

What did you think of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? How did you feel about Murphy’s SNL episode? Let us know what you thought in the comments section.

eight grade again

This weekend I am with my eighth grader, I watching Eddie Murphy on #SNL, and of course the last movie of the #StarWars trilogy…



Which is what I did when I was in eight grade in 1983. — Anthony Wright (@aewright) December 22, 2019

#Nostalgia

Between Eddie Murphy on SNL and the release of Star Wars, your boy felt like he was back in 8th grade this weekend. #Nostalgic — ”My Name is Jeff”📍 (@jeff_perard) December 23, 2019

Waking up in 1983

Star Wars is in theaters, Eddie Murphy is on SNL, Nintendo has the hottest Christmas gift, and Boomers are ruining America.



It’s like I fell asleep and woke up in 1983. — Mr. Darcy (@MrDarcyExplains) December 22, 2019

Wow

Star Wars on in theaters and Eddie Murphy is on SNL. Is it 1983? Wow! — Bo Wideman (@bwideman11) December 22, 2019

New Family Ties?

Last night I saw Eddie Murphy be brilliant on SNL.

Today I’m watching a Star Wars movie I’ve never seen.



If we can just stay on this trajectory, we should get a new episode of Family Ties by Christmas. — Bob Herzog (@Bob_Herzog) December 22, 2019

Nostalgia week

Nostalgia week! Star Wars IX. Eddie Murphy hosting SNL…an impeachment trial. — Claudia (@mlisreader2014) December 22, 2019

What is this?

Last episode of Star Wars and Eddie Murphy is on SNL? AND IT’S FUNNY?!? What is this, 1983? — Megan Koch (@megan_koch) December 22, 2019

First time since

First time since 1983 that you could’ve seen a new Star Wars movie on Friday and then watch Eddie Murphy on SNL the next night — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) December 22, 2019

How did we go back?

People are talking about the new Star Wars film, the musical Cats, the Democrat debates (with the former VP leading in the polls), and Eddie Murphy on SNL—hey, how did we get back to 1983? — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) December 22, 2019

