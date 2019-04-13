‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Reveals What Happens to Kylo Ren’s Helmet

It’s been a long wait since the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but all of that is about to pay off as we finally have our first glimpse at the end of the Skywalker Saga. With the full reveal taking place at Star Wars Celebration, fans were treated to the first teaser trailer to the end of the series with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

After the events of The Last Jedi, the villainous Kylo Ren went through a lot of major changes. His growth was signified in one specific scene when he destroyed his helmet in a rage, though that appears to have been a minor setback.

The teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shows Kylo’s helmet being repaired with a crackling red substance, making it even more intimidating than it was before. So expect to see the former Ben Solo once again pretending to be Darth Vader, though there’s no one around to chastise him for being a child in a mask.

Fans should expect to see Kylo Ren as a menacing villain once again, despite flirting with returning to the light side in the previous film. This time, we’re expecting his allies in the Knights of Ren to keep him grounded in the First Order as they attempt to stamp out the remnants of the Resistance.

Of course, after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we don’t expect that to be easy. Luke Skywalker’s heroic act during the Battle of Crait has become a legend spreading across the galaxy, likely bolstering the Resistance’s efforts against the First Order. And because there’s a time-jump before the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker begins, we expect the Resistance to have more recruits from when we last saw them.

But one of the most intriguing bits about this clip from the trailer might be WHO is fixing Kylo Ren’s helmet. Notice the hairy hands and the short arms? Is this the return of the fan-favorite alien mechanics, the Ugnauts?! A fan can only dream.

We’ll find out what’s going on with Kylo Ren’s helmet, and who fixed it, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters this December.

