Star Wars Triple Force Friday Black Series and Vintage Collection Exclusives are Live

Last night Disney and Lucasfilm dropped a huge wave of new merch in support of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (December 20th), The Mandalorian Disney+ series (November 12th), and the PS4 / XBO / PC game Jedi: Fallen Order (November 15th). The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases were the stars of the show, and many of the standard items in the wave can be ordered right here. However, if it’s exclusives your after, here’s what you need to know…

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the retailer exclusives for The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Funko, and more that launched as part of the Star Wars Triple Force Friday event – including their stock status at the time of writing. Grab them while you can because there’s no telling how much longer they have left.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Head on over to our Triple Force Friday master list for details on all of the new Star Wars releases.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.