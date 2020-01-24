Star Wars Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run FastPass Availability Announced for Walt Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge

This week brought some great news for anyone planning a trip to Walt Disney World next month. DisneyParksBlog reported that the company has made Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run available for FastPass service in February. The rollout for these Star Wars attractions has been long anticipated by visitors to both the California and Florida based parks. But, now it look like people can help organize their trips around those rides on February 19th. FastPass+ reservations are available on the My Disney Experience App. Also note that Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and that means that Slinky Dog Dash is also available for FastPass status now.

A common question following all of this good news is when will this feature be available for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Visitors are going to have to wait for that one to become available for FastPass status. As it just opened recently, it makes sense that there would be some fanfare around the grand opening. There is a virtual queue system to help with some of the crowds. But, it looks like you’ll be hitting the normal lines until the FastPass becomes available. Disney says that it’s coming in future though, so there’s no need to give up hope.

Looking to make a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Comicbook.com’s Brad Crawford wrote a handy guide to get you through the crowds with as few hiccups as possible. He laid out the process of boarding and how to handle the queue like this:

Looks like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at #HollywoodStudios is available on Fastpass+ as of February 19th! #WaltDisneyWorld #StarWars pic.twitter.com/mat7JJzU4o — Bill @ Touring Central Florida (@androckb) January 23, 2020

“Since Rise of the Resistance is Disney’s newest attraction and its most technologically advanced, there have been early bugs — to be expected during the first month of operation. When the ride is running smoothly, your experience begins within 15 minutes of a cast member scanning you in at the entrance. When it’s not, prepare to wait. Hollywood Studios provided those within my group with complimentary popcorn, cookies and water during our wait time. It’s the magic of Disney after all.”

“This attraction features several ‘pre-show’ rooms which you’ll enjoy and you’ll need to have your smartphone ready. No spoilers here, but Rise of the Resistance features a trackless ride system that takes patrons through various settings. Tip: It doesn’t matter which side of the corridor the First Order sends you to, but being in the first ‘car’ means you’ll get a slightly different view of the ride. Again, you won’t be able to choose your flight, but it does feel like two different experiences.”