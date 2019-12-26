Stormtrooper Destroys Lightsaber-Wielding Star Wars Fan at Disneyland

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open for business in both Disneyland and Disney World, which means fans can now experience the immersive Star Wars attraction and feel like they’re a part of the famous galaxy far, far away. While the new attraction hasn’t seen the numbers Disney was hoping for, fans have gotten a little more eager about the park expansion now that Rise of the Resistance is open for business at Walt Disney World with Disneyland planning to open the ride on January 17th. One of the best things at Galaxy’s Edge is the stormtroopers, who don’t pull any punches when they encounter a guest who fights for the Light Side. A video recently shared to the r/videos subreddit shows one lightsaber-wielding patron getting absolutely destroyed by a stormtrooper.

“There’s one Jedi left… it’s not you,” the stormtrooper says.

Many people commented on the Reddit post:

“The Disneyland Stormtroopers are hilarious – my sister was on a scooter in the park surrounded by a sea of people in Tomorrowland, and out of no where these two Stormtroopers saddle up to each side of her scooter and began ordering everyone in the crowd to ‘Step Aside!!’ Best escort service ever,” u/coldincalgary shared.

“Their helmet speakers sound great. It’s the perfect distortion and amplification,” u/SpaceManSpifff pointed out.

“The immersion at Galaxy’s Edge is insane! When I went, a Resistance member came up to me and told me that there was a group of stormtroopers patrolling the area, and she wanted me to signal her when they were coming her way. When I signaled her and she ran away, the stormtroopers came up to me (they obviously noticed that I signaled her) and said ‘have you seen any Resistance spies in the area?’ In my many years of going to Disneyland, that was definitely my favorite day,” u/Mykey_Nich added.

Currently, you can catch some stormtroopers on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 55%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.