Super Bowl 2019: Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Have Lightsaber Duel at Disney World

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, Tom Brady and his close friend/wide reciever Julian Edelman (who was named the big game’s Most Valuable Player) said they were going to Disney World. Just a day later, the New England Patriots duo did exactly that, as they posted plenty of fun-loving photos and videos from the Happiest Place on Earth.

Brady and Edelman spent all day Monday having a blast at Orlando’s Walt Disney World, but neither one brought their kids along. This was a celebratory bro-trip between two teammates, and they made it clear that they were having the time of their lives. At one point, the duo grabbed some Star Wars lightsabers and had themselves a duel.

A video of the duel was originally posted on Edelman’s Instagram, and The Score later shared the video to Twitter. Take a look at the fight below!

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are living their best lives at Disney World. 😂 (🎥: IG/edelman11) pic.twitter.com/dS53mYzkUs — theScore (@theScore) February 4, 2019

In addition to the duel, Brady and Edelman posed for a photo with their lightsabers and cloaks. Disney CEO Bob Iger shared the photo on Twitter along with his congratulations on their victory.

“Check out Tom Brady and [Julian Edelman] Jedi training at Walt Disney World,” wrote Iger. “Thanks for spending the day with us and congratulations!”

Check out #tombrady and @Edelman11 Jedi Training @WaltDisneyWorld!

Thanks for spending the day with us and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/SvsVNRCUlC — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 4, 2019

The Brady/Edelman adventures have already become a Twitter moment, and a short scroll through shows you their entire journey, from winning the big game to their lightsaber duel.

Among the tweets is a video posted by Disney parks that shows off the moment Brady and Edelman declared that they’d be going to Disney World.

“New Englad Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman and their team just won the Super Bowl,” the tweet reads. “What are they going to do next? You guessed it – they’re going to Disney World!”

New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman and their team just won the Super Bowl! What are they going to do next? You guessed it – they’re going to Disney World! #GoPats #SBLIII //t.co/7OwFv7RReI pic.twitter.com/PepNsXpsKp — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 4, 2019

Keep checking back on Twitter to follow the continued adventures of Tom Brady and Julian Edelman as they explore Disney World.