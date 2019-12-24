Star Wars

#ThankYouRianJohnson Is Trending On Twitter Due To An Outpouring Of Love For Star Wars: The Last Jedi

With the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans have taken to every possible platform to discuss the new film and whether it met their expectations, exceeded them, or even shattered them into pieces. As a result of these conversations, renewed talks about Star Wars: The Last Jedi have surfaced as well, specifically from many who came away disappointed with “Episode IX.” To show their appreciation for the 2017 movie and its many new characters and surprising narrative choices, fans have begun using the #ThankYouRianJohnson hashtag where an immense wellspring of love for the film has spring up.

Many fans considered some of the choices made in The Rise of Skywalker to be directly contradicting what was done in The Last Jedi, so much so that it almost seemed like an intentional slight against Johnson and his story. While answering questions for a recent event for The Academy, Abrams explained that he loved Johnson’s movie and that he wasn’t trying to backtrack any choices the filmmaker was making.

“It will be a much more interesting answer if there were conflict. The truth is that I was getting [The Force Awakens] up and running, I was nothing but grateful that a director and writer I admire as much as Rian was coming in to do that. Not expecting to come back to this, it was just fun to watch what was happening and get to respond to it. When I was called to come on to this movie, of course I wish we had that time that we didn’t.”

Within the #ThankYouRianJohnson hashtag you’ll find countless messages about how the film inspired people because of its messages, who found beauty in its truth, empowerment in its themes, loved the treatment of its legacy characters, plus fans that just like porgs, and yes, even trolls who have nothing better to do. We’ve collected some of the best examples for it below.

Thank you for Luke’s journey

Thank you for Porgs

Thank you for the strong female characters

Thank you for the message

Thank you for Carrie Fisher’s role

Thank you for Paige Tico

Thank for you remembering the past

Thank you for the challenge

Thank you for the visuals

Thank you for the memory

