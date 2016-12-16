The Mandalorian's Finale Cameo Echoes Rogue One Ending Sequence

The season two finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is here and fans are freaking out over the many huge surprises. "Chapter 16: The Rescue" saw Din Djarin AKA Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his team of fierce women infiltrating Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) ship with the hopes of saving Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. After getting pinned down by Gideon's terrifying Dark Troopers, things were not looking good for the team until a special surprise guest showed up. Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead! An X-Wing enters the ship and a mysterious hooded figure with a green lightsaber takes out all of the droids in an epic showdown. That's right, folks, we got a Luke Skywalker cameo! The famous Jedi came to take Grogu in an extremely emotional moment, but one thing that has the Internet abuzz is the way Luke tore through those droids. In fact, people are comparing the moment to Darth Vader's big scene at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The iconic end of Rogue One finished right where the original Star Wars started, only this time we got to see Vader brutally take out a ton of people during his search for the Death Star plans. The fact that both Vader and Luke's scene took place in the hallways of a ship has not gone unnoticed by fans. You can view some of the tweets below...