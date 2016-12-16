The Mandalorian's Finale Cameo Echoes Rogue One Ending Sequence
The season two finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is here and fans are freaking out over the many huge surprises. "Chapter 16: The Rescue" saw Din Djarin AKA Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his team of fierce women infiltrating Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) ship with the hopes of saving Grogu AKA Baby Yoda. After getting pinned down by Gideon's terrifying Dark Troopers, things were not looking good for the team until a special surprise guest showed up. Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead! An X-Wing enters the ship and a mysterious hooded figure with a green lightsaber takes out all of the droids in an epic showdown. That's right, folks, we got a Luke Skywalker cameo! The famous Jedi came to take Grogu in an extremely emotional moment, but one thing that has the Internet abuzz is the way Luke tore through those droids. In fact, people are comparing the moment to Darth Vader's big scene at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
The iconic end of Rogue One finished right where the original Star Wars started, only this time we got to see Vader brutally take out a ton of people during his search for the Death Star plans. The fact that both Vader and Luke's scene took place in the hallways of a ship has not gone unnoticed by fans. You can view some of the tweets below...
Side by Side
prevnext
#TheMandalorian— zoᴴ din djarin’s gf ♡ (@gothmalek) December 18, 2020
Like father, like son.
Darth Vader,
Luke Skywalker. pic.twitter.com/rRQ5mZSzUC
Classic Quote
prevnext
I am a jedi like my father before me. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9IeLXs9H0N— djillali (@djillali_adair) December 18, 2020
Skywalker Domain
prevnext
It is unwise to face a skywalker in a Hallway #TheMandalorian #lukeskywalker pic.twitter.com/q5lJA1Q5k4— Hamza Phoenix (@Hamzazafar20) December 18, 2020
Perfection
prevnext
cw // #TheMandalorian spoilers!— benny ❄️ ceo of luke skywalker (@sunswalker) December 18, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
these parallels,,,i can't handle this. pic.twitter.com/NWyOLvaJEv
Can't Look Away
prevnext
Darth Vader (Rogue One)
/
Luke Skywalker (The Mandalorian)
#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ulx433ymRh— Neel Prajapati (@Neelprajapati09) December 18, 2020
Light and Dark
prevnext
REVERSE ROGUE ONE #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Yf8ULkSjVd— . (@cupidzea) December 18, 2020
Luke Is Thriving
prevnext
#TheMandalorian // spoiler
POST ROTJ LUKE TO BLESS UR TIMELIME pic.twitter.com/EKQ2WBRLyU— 🥜 • SKYGUY DAY • mando spoilers (@daisyjediridley) December 18, 2020
Already a Gif
prevnext
#TheMandalorian Rogue one style finale! pic.twitter.com/yo69KYKWkQ— Saibapunk (@saibapunk) December 18, 2020
Epic
prevnext
#TheMandalorian— mannyboi (@Manny_Rae) December 18, 2020
me, watching Luke Fucking Skywalker turn those troopers into his bitches: pic.twitter.com/2l4khiPMBx
Welcome Back, Luke!
prev
Welcome back Luke Skywalker.— Star Wars Universe (@TheStarWarsUniv) December 18, 2020
Welcome back @HamillHimself
Thank you.#LukeSkywalker#TheMandalorian #MarkHamill pic.twitter.com/FGY7ABe57t