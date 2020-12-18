The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Made Kevin Smith Cry

✖

We all know Kevin Smith loves everything from Marvel to Star Wars, and he isn't afraid to show his emotions. We love when the director takes to social media to show off his tears, which he did this morning after watching the season two finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. "Chapter 16: The Rescue" saw everything from a surprise cameo to news of another spin-off and an emotional goodbye. It's no surprise Smith was in his feels!

"Way too early to bawl my eyes out but holy Sith, that @themandalorian season finale was like watching my life flash before my eyes! @Jon_Favreau has the biggest balls in the business with that incredible third act flex! Easily the most positively surprising moment of 2020 for me," Smith wrote. You can view the tweet, which includes a photo of Smith's tears, below:

Way too early to bawl my eyes out but holy Sith, that @themandalorian season finale was like watching my life flash before my eyes! @Jon_Favreau has the biggest balls in the business with that incredible third act flex! Easily the most positively surprising moment of 2020 for me! pic.twitter.com/3kdTKgFp2S — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 18, 2020

One person jumped in Smith's comments to chastise him for showing his emotions, but the director wasn't going to take such macho nonsense. "Not sure why I initially followed you. After seeing a grown man cry over Sci-Fi, I know why I will unfollow. Grow a pair," the rude and ridiculous reply read. "I did grow a pair: a pair of extra tear ducts because @themandalorian season finale was as well-designed and as beautiful as a custom bike! And I say that as a guy who flat-out created a classic Harley from scratch. (I humbly apologize for my lack of machismo; I’m a Soft Boy...)," Smith replied.

Smith has had some interesting connections with Star Wars lately. He took to social media last month to celebrate Rosario Dawson's debut as Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. Dawson, of course, was in Smith's Clerks II and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. This month, Smith had an even more interesting connection to "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." The episode's cinematographer, David Klein, also shot Clerks. This week, the director also shared some Star Wars-inspired Clerks posters.

Did you get emotional watching the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (because we sure did!)? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.