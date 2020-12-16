Kevin Smith Shares Star Wars-Inspired Clerks Posters

✖

Star Wars fans were hit with some huge news last week when Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more. Many new show logos were featured during the announcement, which inspired one fan to imagine Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse in a similar way.

"The more subscribers ThatKevinSmithClub.com gets the closer we will get to this announcement from @ThatKevinSmith! @BrianCOHalloran," @NateHups wrote on Twitter. "This is wonderful! I’d not only totally watch these shows, I’d totally make these shows too! Great job, @NateHups," Smith replied. You can check out the posters in the tweet below:

This is wonderful! I’d not only totally watch these shows, I’d totally make these shows too! Great job, @NateHups! https://t.co/BzYFQSd17l — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 16, 2020

We would absolutely watch those shows, too!

Smith has had some interesting connections with Star Wars lately. He took to social media last month to celebrate Rosario Dawson's debut as Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. This month, Smith had an even more interesting connection to "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." The episode's cinematographer, David Klein, also shot Clerks.

Smith has plans to make a Clerks 3. In fact, he has been very open about his ideas for the follow-up film for many years now, with the project going through various forms. Now, after years of development and multiple drafts, it seems like the third movie will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. Smith has also taken to Instagram a bunch this year to post some of his movie memories, including 'artifacts" from Clerks.

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ on Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Clerks is currently streaming on HBO Max. Stay tuned for updates about all of the upcoming Star Wars projects.