This Viral Lightsaber Fight is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Videos of people fighting often go viral, and it can sometimes feel like a step down for humanity. For example, that recent video of families fighting at Disneyland is sure to dampen anyone’s view of the Happiest Place on Earth. However, sometimes a video will trick you into watching something truly delightful. Earlier this month, a post went viral for showcasing a street fight that turned into a hilarious and adorable lightsaber battle.

Gang violence is getting out of control… pic.twitter.com/3Cs8uga9VO — Guy (@apiecebyguy) July 13, 2019

“Hey, what, you Ricky Ricardo-looking motherf***er!,” one guy shouts angrily at the beginning of the video.

It really looks like the folks in this video are about to have a full-on brawl with each other, until they all whip out plastic lightsabers. One side eventually wins by using the Force. (Excellent acting done by these guys!)

The video caught the attention of the Internet, currently boasting over 715,000 likes and 246,000 retweets.

Many people commented on the video, clearly loving the direction it takes.

“I love dweebs,” @coffeespoonie wrote.

“It always escalates to the Jedi sh**,” @lomonaco_james joked.

“It’s getting to where you can’t walk down the street without being force choked no more,” @fanartiguess added.

Some people even spruced up the video by adding music. For example, here’s “Duel of Fates” from The Phantom Menace:

Others added more realistic sabers to the video:

You can soon catch legit lightsaber battles on the big screen when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters. The new film is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.