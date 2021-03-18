Star Wars Fans and More Celebrate John Boyega’s 29th Birthday
Happy Birthday, John Boyega! The actor best known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy turned 29 on March 17th. Boyega is having a great 2021 so far as he's already won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Leroy Logan in Small Axe. The actor has many exciting projects in the works, including a new Netflix film titled The Formula alongside Robert De Niro. In addition to Star Wars, Boyega is also known for films such as Attack the Block, Detroit, and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Many people have taken to social media today to celebrate the actor on his special day.
"Your boy 29 now! Thank you for all your birthday wishes and consistent support. Send a prayer up for me if you can. ❤️," Boyega wrote on Instagram. Before checking out what some of his fans wrote on Twitter, you can view the throwback photo he posted on Instagram below:
The love for Boyega is in full force on Twitter today as people praise his activism, gush over Finn, and appreciate his many other roles and accomplishments. You can check out some of the posts from fans below...
Love From Star Wars...
He’s a big deal in the Resistance and a hero to us all. Happy birthday @JohnBoyega! pic.twitter.com/5FevR3Q6YF— Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2021
...and Star Wars UK!
Deserter of the First Order. Hero to the resistance! Don’t forget to wish @JohnBoyega a happy birthday below! pic.twitter.com/NBHSkovpvb— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) March 17, 2021
The Talent
Happy birthday to John Boyega! pic.twitter.com/dDDuPQhYMI— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) March 17, 2021
Finn For Life
Everyone say happy birthday John Boyega! Show him some love today, especially if you're a fan of his character Finn pic.twitter.com/VqwLpdQTci— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 17, 2021
Icon
Happy birthday to the great one activist actor and badass @JohnBoyega we 🤎 you! pic.twitter.com/DYweN68Lg9— sistas with sabers (@SabersWith) March 17, 2021
Style King
happy birthday to golden globe winner and fashion icon john boyega!! pic.twitter.com/0R2UzYQwcN— JOHN BOYEGA BIRTH (@ahsokaverse) March 17, 2021
Good Question
DID YOU PRAISE JOHN BOYEGA TODAY pic.twitter.com/4bWIa9nytt— JOHN BOYEGA BIRTH (@oscarisaasc) March 17, 2021
Fan Dreams
Happy Birthday John Boyega! Thank you for giving us Finn, and I hope Lucasfilm gives us more of Finn and Rey beyond the Skywalker films. These characters deserve to live on outside of the Star Wars saga films 💞💖💫 pic.twitter.com/FUHkAe3hkt— Daisy Cutie Ridley (@CutieRidley) March 17, 2021
Shut Up and Praise
EVERYBODY SHUT UP ITS JOHN BOYEGA’S BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/NmcNV1IhkA— jyn ۞ 48 days l john boyega day!! (@JETIIJYN) March 17, 2021
Hilarious Twitter Throwback
happy birthday John Boyega. No hard feelings here https://t.co/C9LA5eEWL2— raina (@quakerraina) March 17, 2021
We Love You, John!
Today’s John Boyega’s birthday! A man of many talents and a heart of gold, it’s so rare that you find someone who plays a hero and then is a hero in real life as well. Wishing nothing but love and success for John’s life and his career. pic.twitter.com/0hNPGbj9dq— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 17, 2021