Star Wars Fans and More Celebrate John Boyega’s 29th Birthday

Happy Birthday, John Boyega! The actor best known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy turned 29 on March 17th. Boyega is having a great 2021 so far as he's already won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Leroy Logan in Small Axe. The actor has many exciting projects in the works, including a new Netflix film titled The Formula alongside Robert De Niro. In addition to Star Wars, Boyega is also known for films such as Attack the Block, Detroit, and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Many people have taken to social media today to celebrate the actor on his special day.

"Your boy 29 now! Thank you for all your birthday wishes and consistent support. Send a prayer up for me if you can. ❤️," Boyega wrote on Instagram. Before checking out what some of his fans wrote on Twitter, you can view the throwback photo he posted on Instagram below:

The love for Boyega is in full force on Twitter today as people praise his activism, gush over Finn, and appreciate his many other roles and accomplishments. You can check out some of the posts from fans below...