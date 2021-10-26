UPS Trucks in New York Now Look Like Star Wars Sandcrawlers

The holiday season is almost always a good time to be a Star Wars fan or collector. This year, it started a little early, as October saw the launch of a Star Wars-themed wrap on select UPS trucks in cities like New York. Some lucky fans get to see their local deliveries coming in a UPS truck that looks like a Sandcrawler, the giant, brownish vehicles driven by the Jawas in the original Star Wars film in 1977. The art is themed to The Mandalorian, and the side of the truck features Mando and Grogu with the hashtag #BringHomeTheBounty. On the back of the trucks, you can see R2-D2, C-3PO, and a Jawa.

The official UPS account has shared a short video that shows one of the trucks being put together, sharing their enthusiasm for deliveries made to a galaxy far, far away. Fans have started spotting the trucks in the world and photos online.

The shipping giant appears to also be providing some boxes branded for Star Wars, too. Of course, just like when we see planes skinned for big movies and other events, it’s hard to know how many of them will be out in the field versus how much of the initiative is just sharing these first handful of images on social media to drive awareness and get fans excited and looking.

After two seasons of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars universe is giving Mando a short break while we get a spinoff centering on Boba Fett, set to premiere in 2022. Other series set to come soon will star Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and Cassian Andor.

