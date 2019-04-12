Wrestling Fans Think Kylo Hit The Rock Bottom In ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Trailer

Star Wars Celebration gave fans their first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and there was plenty to process. From seeing Billy D. Williams’ return as Lando to that fantastic opening sequence with Rey flipping over a ship, there were several epic moments in the first footage. Thing is, some fans have locked into one specific moment involving Kylo, and it’s not the return of his helmet sequence either. No no, this moment is during an altercation with the Knights of Ren, and it has some comparing it to one of the most popular WWE superstars ever The Rock.

At one point during the footage we see Kylo and several Stormtroopers moving towards a target, and it seems to involve the Knights of Ren. As they move forward one of those Knights attempts to charge Kylo, but he sticks his arm out and brings him down to the ground. It’s a pretty slick moment on its own, but it also has some fans comparing it to The Rock’s signature move The Rock Bottom, and now we can’t unsee it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars fans are having a ball with it online, theorizing that perhaps this is teasing a meeting between Kylor Ren and the People’s Champion.

FAN ANALYSIS: True masters of Star Wars lore will notice the new trailer’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene where Kylo Ren hits one of The Knights of Ren with a “Rock Bottom” – the signature move of WWE’s “The Rock”. Could a meeting with The People’s Champion be in store? pic.twitter.com/VVqbahSKmu — Carl Beijer (@CarlBeijer) April 12, 2019

“FAN ANALYSIS: True masters of Star Wars lore will notice the new trailer’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene where Kylo Ren hits one of The Knights of Ren with a “Rock Bottom” – the signature move of WWE’s “The Rock”. Could a meeting with The People’s Champion be in store?”

Kylo Ren simultaneously stabs a man and rock bottoms him which made me very happy. — Booty Call of Cthulu (@zingerspecial) April 12, 2019

“Kylo Ren simultaneously stabs a man and rock bottoms him which made me very happy.”

BAH GAWD KING KYLO REN HIT EM WITH THE ROCK BOTTOM pic.twitter.com/4On6l0K4Cj — Eric Francisco (@RedMaskEric) April 12, 2019

“BAH GAWD KING KYLO REN HIT EM WITH THE ROCK BOTTOM “

damn, kylo ren hit the rock bottom pic.twitter.com/QJVBDsCz4B — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 12, 2019

“damn, kylo ren hit the rock bottom “

Kylo Ren channeling his inner Dwayne Johnson with a massive rock bottom 🔥🔥🔥 — Adelaide (@CasioGlen) April 12, 2019

“Kylo Ren channeling his inner Dwayne Johnson with a massive rock bottom 🔥🔥🔥”

It’s hard to argue with the evidence here, and we seriously hope The Rock finds the time to respond to Kylo jacking his move. Who knows, maybe Kylo and The Rock can meet in the ring someday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!