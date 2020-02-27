The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Officially Revealed for Disney+

The rumors are't too good to be true because Disney+ has confirmed they are bringing back The Proud Family for a brand new series set to premiere in the future, called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The series will see the original cast returning including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The series is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, who will once again be teaming with executive producer Ralph Farquhar for the new episodes. Calvin Brown, Jr. is also returning as co-executive producer and story editor.

Check out the first look at The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in the new art revealed for the series below:

(Photo: Disney+)

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," said Farquhar and Smith. "It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

"The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."

All previous seasons of The Proud Family are currently available on Disney+.

There is no word yet on when The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is expected to premiere on Disney+.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.