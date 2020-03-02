The Boys Season 2: Black Noir To Play Major Role

Though the series is built on some big mysteries, and concluded its first season with a giant question mark, The Boys has one major mystery that fans are eager to see play out: Just what is the deal with Black Noir? Though fans of the comic book series know the answer to that question (don't go looking if you don't want to know!) the cast for the series has plenty of teases for what to expect with the character in the second season of the Amazon original. Speaking on a panel at C2E2 they were asked about Black Noir getting more of the spotlight in season 2, with everyone confirming that his time is coming and that he'll be hard to miss.

"You're gonna love what's coming up for Black Noire," Karl Urban said when asked by a fan. Co-star Laz Alonso added: "100%."

"It is so good," Urban continued. "He's thread very well through the whole series and culminates in some diabolical action which I can't get too specific about at this point. And you may even find out what his Kryptonite is."

"He's right," Antony Starr said. "Black Noir, I think of all the characters from season two, I think they probably wrote to him the strongest in season two in my opinion. Black Noir is like a f***ing force in season two."

"He's terrifying," Erin Moriarty concluded.

Though not present on the panel, star Jack Quaid previously teased to ComicBook.com that season 2 of the series will have a bigger scale, insane moments, and will build on every character, saying:

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights - which we totally have - but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see season two. I think it's even better than season one, in my opinion."

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger from the season one finale that revealed Butcher's wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will revel in the fallout of those events, while also likely putting Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

The Boys is set to return to Amazon Prime for Season 2 later this year. Following the success of the TV series, a comic book follow-up to the original comic series titled The Boys: Dear Becky, which picks up 12 years after the ending of The Boys, will be published later this year.

