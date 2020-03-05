Ozark Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

March is going to be a big month for Netflix TV fans, as the Jason Bateman's beloved Ozark series finally returns with new episodes. Season 2 of the series was released back in August 2018, leaving fans waiting nearly 18 months to see the next installment. Fortunately, new episodes are around the corner, as Netflix announced last month that Ozark Season 3 would be premiering on March 27th. Now everyone knows a little bit about what will be in store when the new season arrives.

Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Ozark Season 3 on Thursday morning, giving fans everywhere the first glimpse of what's to come. The trailer features the return of Bateman's Marty Byrd, alongside fellow stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner. You can watch the trailer below!

The third season of Ozark will also star Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

Season 3 of Ozark picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, with Marty and Wendy going back and forth over what's next for the family and the casino.

"It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny," reads Netflix's official synopsis of the new season. "Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

Ozark returns with Season 3 on March 27th, only on Netflix.

