The Crown Season 4 Wraps Filming Early Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The threat of the new coronavirus is causing places all over the world to shut down, and Hollywood is no exception. From The Falcon and The Winter Solider to Riverdale, many shows have halted production over the threat of COVID-19. While some shows are doing their best to work from home, most are on an indefinite pause until people are no longer encouraged to self-isolate. The list of actors diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to grow, with LOST star Daniel Dae Kim joining Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba as the celebrities to get sick. However, some productions were lucky enough to finish filming just in time. The pilot for HBO Max's DMZ just wrapped up their final two days of production, and according to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix's The Crown managed to finish filming season four just in time.

"While many shows have been forced to shut down in recent weeks, the U.K.-based production was near the end of shooting its upcoming season when the outbreak started shutting down shows. The production jammed to finish up and has wrapped a few days early. So the new season will likely air later this year with Olivia Colman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. The new season also stars Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Erin Doherty (Princess Anne), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), and newcomer to the show Emma Corrin (Princess Diana)," EW wrote

The upcoming season of The Crown is also set to feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Back in January, it was also revealed the show would be ending with season five, and that Imelda Staunton, who is best known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, will be the final actor to tackle the role of Queen Elizabeth II after Claire Foy and Colman.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

