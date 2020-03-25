Solar Opposites Trailer Offers First Look at Rick and Morty Creator's New Hulu Series

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of hit animated series Rick and Morty is about to debut his new animated series Solar Opposites, and you can get a first look at it in the trailer above (via Job Blo). Co-created by Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites "follows a team of four aliens that escape their home planet and find themselves experiencing a crash landing on Earth into a move-in ready home in the middle of suburban America. The foursome is split on whether Earth is the best place to be or completely awful."Solar Opposites begins streaming on Hulu starting May 8th.

As the more colorful official synopsis reads: "From Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, comes a series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth. Solar Opposites lands May 8, only on Hulu."

There's also a deep bench of voice actors reportedly attached to the series, including all of the following:

Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason & Wendi McLendon-Covey

(Photo: Hulu)

It seems that with Solar Opposites Roiland and Co. are taking a more focused look at Americana culture, rather than the more sci-fi and pop-culture skewering hijinks of Rick and Morty. It will be good to see how Roiland's comedic sensibilities mesh with that topical material; it's not dissimilar to what Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane did when he made American Dad his first spinoff series. At a time when so many viewers are locked in their homes to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, any new content (especially from an acclaimed creator) will be very welcome.

On the other hand, a lot of Roiland's core Rick and Morty fanbase has been waiting for him to drop the second half of season 4, which started last fall, but has been on hiatus until a return date that has yet to be announced. Right now the world could use all the laughs it can get, so Roiland hitting us with both Solar Opposites and more Rick and Morty would be sublime.

Catch Solar Opposites starting May 8th on Hulu.

