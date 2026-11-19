There’s no denying that Game of Thrones is one of the greatest shows in television history. There’s also no denying that the series ultimately failed many of its major characters and storylines with its widely panned final season. Jon Snow’s clearly important parentage played no part in those last few episodes, Daenerys Targaryen’s turn to “mad queen” felt rushed, Jaime Lannister’s arc was totally tossed aside, and the villainous Cersei Lannister got one of the most unsatisfying endings ever. That said, most of the time we spent with those characters on the show was great, intriguing, and felt true to who they were in the books.

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While you could write pages about those characters, they were hurt by the fact that the books aren’t finished. We’re discussing the characters who were more interesting in the A Song of Ice and Fire novels, yet the adaptations brought to Game of Thrones on the small screen reduced them to one or two smaller aspects and resulted in disappointing versions. In some cases, they were good but better in the books, while in other situations, the show turned them into hollow shells of what they could have been.

5) Stannis Baratheon

Stannis Baratheon is incredibly unlikable in both the show and the novels, yet the books make sure he’s a bit more nuanced. He’s driven by his duty and the fact that he understands the Iron Throne to be his by birthright, rather than because he’s greedy and wants it. The show has him be complicit in Melisandre’s killing of his brother Renly and he often comes across as a religious zealot for the Lord of Light (though not quite as much as his wife is).

The novels use his belief in Melisandre alongside his own beliefs in his duties, which play against each other. It makes for intriguing chapters, especially through the eyes of POV character Davos. It’s unclear if Stannis would actually burn his daughter alive in the books, but if he did, it would likely be better fleshed out than due to bad weather ahead of a battle. Stannis will never be anyone’s favorite character, but he’s a pivotal piece of the story and works well as a cautionary tale for others vying for the throne, so the show turning him into someone far less interesting is disappointing.

4) Varys

Varys is one of those characters who is good in the show, yet when you read about him, you gain a whole new appreciation for him. The Master of Whisperers was always a step ahead of everyone outside of maybe Littlefinger. While that is depicted well on the screen, the Varys of the books is something else entirely. For starters, we never get to see how he’s a master of disguise. In the novels, Varys takes on many forms and can change the way he speaks so he’s unrecognizable. Even Tyrion takes a while to realize who he’s talking to at one point.

Varys is also more of a Targaryen loyalist in the books (some theories even say Varys is actually a Targaryen) and is even rumored to be behind the plot that allows Young Griff, Rhaegar’s actual son, to escape King’s Landing as a baby. The Young Griff subplot is one of the biggest mysteries left in the novels. As the show went on and avoided that story, Varys became less cunning and far less interesting.

3) Robb Stark

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This may be a controversial pick because Robb Stark feels more prominent in the show. In the novels, he and Rickon are the only Starks who aren’t POV characters, so Robb’s story is seen through the eyes of Catelyn. In Game of Thrones, we watch plenty of scenes from his rise as the King in the North to his untimely death at the Red Wedding. However, the show made a major change that made Robb worse as a character.

In the books, Robb is comforted by Jeyne Westerling after learning of his brothers’ supposed deaths. They sleep together and Robb marries her to protect her honor, while in the show, Robb simply falls for Talisa and throws everything away to marry her. This takes away from a key aspect of Robb’s story, which is how his downfall mirrors that of Ned Stark. He’s so much like his father that his honor and honesty lead him to marry Jeyne instead of the Frey he was promised to, resulting in the Red Wedding. Without that honor aspect, Robb is just someone who made a bad decision with his heart, which is far less intriguing.

2) Euron Greyjoy

A Feast for Crows is often seen as the worst book in A Song of Ice and Fire, yet it does shine a light on the Martells and the Grejoys. That means a lot of time is given to Euron Greyjoy, who is one of the scariest characters in the franchise. He’s someone who is incredibly ambitious while also being increasingly dangerous. He basically wants to become a god, steal a dragon, and is willing to dabble in the dark arts to get what he wants.

Euron’s standing heading into The Winds of Winter is one of the most interesting elements of the series. He could change the face of Westeros and the battle for the Iron Throne entirely. Unfortunately, Game of Thrones changed him into a generic, campy villain. The TV show counterpart doesn’t seem nearly as threatening and his ambition often comes down to wanting to have sex with the Queen. Nothing captivating about Euron remained and what we got was a hollow shell of someone who could’ve changed the game in the final seasons.

1) Everyone In Dorne

It might be kind of a cop-out to group all of Dorne together but Game of Thrones messed them all up so badly that it’s hard not to. In the books, Doran Martell is a cunning man who is playing the long game in his desire for revenge against the Lannisters, to the point where almost nobody knows what he’s planning. The strategic elements of his story are some of the highlights of the last few books. The show just plays on the idea that he’s weak, which he’s mostly feigning in the novels, and doesn’t do anything beyond that, making him a passive character.

The Sand Snakes are ruined in the show by becoming interchangable. They give no time to differentiate Oberyn’s daughters, so nobody cares about them. In the books, each has their own nuanced personality, are diverse, and each is carrying out a plot from Doran, adding so much to the Dorne storylines. The show also entirely cut Doran’s heir Ariane Martell, who had her own great plans, and basically melded some of those ideas into Ellaria and the Sand Snakes. What should’ve been a gripping political subplot was reduced to nothing of interest and viewers often groaned when a Dorne scene came on TV, which isn’t how it should’ve been.

Which A Song of Ice and Fire character do you think Game of Thrones messed up the most? Let us know in the comments.