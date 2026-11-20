The new Invincible Season 5 teaser has hit, and it is very similar to past teasers for the show. This takes place in the beloved Burger Mart booth, and this is a way to catch people up on last season and tease what is to come. However, this time around, the trailer doesn’t have Mark Grayson talking to Atom Eve or his boss, Cecil. Instead, this time around, he is sitting across from Damien Darkblood. Not only that, but Mark is not happy, and he really doesn’t want to talk about anything except for the fact that Damien interrupted last season for a side quest that made a lot of fans mad.

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In the Invincible Season 5 teaser, Mark mentions how two of his friends were lost in another dimension and Atom Eve was struggling with her powers. He then tore into Damien Darkblood about summoning him into Hell for a side quest that he didn’t care about, and that didn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things. It is the same complaint that fans had about that specific episode last season.

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Invincible Promises No More Side Quests

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Now, to be honest, while a lot of fans were mad that the episode in Hell slowed down the momentum leading to the Viltrumite War, it was a fun episode. In this teaser, Mark even mentioned as much when he talked about how cool Satan was, which is obvious since Bruce Campbell voiced him. However, as fun as it was, and as great as it was to hear Campbell voicing anyone on Invincible, it did slow things down, and this teaser gave the show a chance to apologize for it and promise it wouldn’t happen again.

Of course, this was done by having Mark make Damien promise he wouldn’t summon him for any more side quests. While Damien tried to emphasize this was for character building, he did make a promise of sorts. He “demon promised,” which really didn’t make Mark feel any more secure in it, since he didn’t know what “demon promised” meant. However, in the end, this was a way to “demon promise” the audience that Season 5 wouldn’t have another side quest that interrupted the story’s pacing. However, the question now remains what the story will include, and there were some things in the teaser that hinted at it.

For one thing, there were Viltrumites in disguise in the diner, including Kregg, Anissa, and Lucan in human clothes. This clearly hints at their continued assimilation and presence on Earth. The conversation between Mark and Damien also opened up a lot of hints. Amanda and Robot are still trapped in the Flaxan Dimension, so they need to be rescued or find a way back home. This should also mark the beginning of the period that leads Robot into becoming a major threat, as he did in the comics. Damien is also working on a script, which has some Easter eggs too, including the introduction of Jack Quaid’s character, Gravitator. There is also a drawing of Dinosaurus, which should lead to him showing up this season.

What are your thoughts on the Invincible Season 5 teaser? Let us know your thoughts on last season’s Hell episode in the comments below.