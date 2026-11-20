Steven Universe premiered on Cartoon Network in November 2013. The hit five-season series came to an end in January 2019, after 160 episodes. It was followed by Steven Universe: The Movie in September and the epilogue series Steven Universe Future from December 2019 to March 2020. Steven Universe followed the adventures of its half-human, half-Gem (an alien race) titular character. The Gems invaded Earth thousands of years ago and fought a civil war that ended with the corruption of all Gems left on the planet, except for the select few protected by Rose Quartz, Steven’s mother. Through the course of the series, viewers watched as Steven came into his powers and fought the Homeworld Gems that sought to destroy them and the planet. It was a spectacular show, and there are five perfect episodes that truly define it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5.) “Jailbreak”

“Jailbreak” was the 52nd and final episode of Steven Universe‘s first season. In the previous episode, a team of Gems from Homeworld traveled to Earth and captured the Crystal Gems, which were Steven (Zach Callison), Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall), Amethyst (Michaela Dietz), and Garnet (Estelle). They were placed aboard their ship and began heading into space. Being half human, Steven was able to escape from his cell and free Ruby (Lo Mutuc) (Erica Luttrell), a Gem he had never met before. He then went with her to locate Sapphire (Erica Luttrell), who could be heard singing. He freed her, and the two reunited, forming into Garnet and revealing her to be a fusion. Steven then ran off to rescue Pearl and Amethyst and take control of the ship from Peridot (Shelby Rabara) while Garnet fought Jasper (Kimberly Brooks).

Their battle destroyed the ship’s engine and sent it crashing back to Earth. Lapis Lazuli (Jennifer Paz) then tricked Jasper into fusing with her and dragged her down to the bottom of the ocean as revenge for her imprisonment. “Jailbreak” is one of the most iconic episodes of Steven Universe. The major reveal of Garnet being a fusion is a big part of that. Garnet was a fusion born from the romantic love of Ruby and Sapphire. While fighting Jasper, she sang “Stronger Than You.” Its message was that Garnet will always be stronger than Jasper because she is made of love, and it was paired with an epic battle cooler than any that had been in the show so far, and there had been some truly great ones. The song is also the most well-known of the series and is a favorite of many fans, which boosts the episode’s status.

Play video

4.) “The Answer”

Season two episode 22 was “The Answer.” Building off of the big reveal in “Jailbreak,” the episode tells Garnet’s backstory. In that episode, Garnet mentioned they were waiting to tell Steven she was a fusion until his birthday. This episode takes place on that day, and instead of revealing that she is a fusion, Garnet told the story of how she became one. 5.750 years prior, Sapphire was an aristocrat assigned to Blue Diamond’s court, one of the four rulers of all Gem-kind. Ruby was assigned to protect Sapphire. After Rose Quartz (Susan Egan) and Pearl launched an attack against them, Ruby leapt to protect Sapphire, and they inadvertently fused. This was seen as blasphemous by the other Homeworld Gems, and the now unfused pair ended up falling from the Cloud Arena.

From then on, they were to be stranded on Earth, never able to return to Homeworld because of what they had done. So they resigned themselves to their new life and would live it together. They discussed that and their experience through the song “Something Entirely New,” which pulled some melodic inspiration from “Stronger Than You.” At the end, they danced and fused back into Garnet, who then fell down a hill and landed by Pearl and Rose, who recognized them. She started asking them questions about who she is and such, with Rose saying she already knows the answer: love. This episode made the list because of the depth it provided to Garnet’s story, a character known for being quite mysterious, as well as its unmistakable portrayal of a same-sex relationship when that was still considered relatively taboo in children’s entertainment at the time. This actually caused the episode to be banned in Russia and Bulgaria, something Cartoon Network wasn’t happy about.

Play video

3.) “Bismuth”

“Bismuth” was episodes 20 and 21 of season three. Steven went into the pocket dimension within the mane of his magical pet Lion to store something, and in doing so he accidentally popped a bubbled Gem. She reformed, and Steven brought her out of the mane, where Pearl and Garnet were excited to see her. It was Bismuth (Uzo Aduba), a Crystal Gem thought to have been lost during the war. That was not true, though. She had been poofed by Rose following an argument. Bismuth was the blacksmith for the rebellion and had made a weapon called the Breaking Point, which was capable of shattering Gems. She showed it to Rose, who was dead set against the idea. Bismuth refused to let it go, so Rose poofed her. Her Gem was placed in Lion’s mane, and Rose lied about what happened to her.

Bismuth showed the Breaking Point to Steven, who held the same opinion about shattering. They fought, and Bismuth began to think Steven truly was Rose and not someone new. He nearly lost, but thankfully he had Rose’s sword with him and was able to poof and bubble her, just as his mother had. Injured, he limped back to the house where he told the Gems the real story about what had happened thousands of years prior, and she was placed in the bubble room. This double-length episode was perfect for multiple reasons. The battle between Steven and Bismuth was very well done, both in animation and stakes. They provided a lot of depth to her and added more backstory for Rose. Her sword also had more lore built up that would be relevant later, when the audience learned the true story of what happened to Pink Diamond in “A Single Pale Rose.”

Play video

2.) “Reunited”

“Reunited” was episodes 23 and 24 of season five. The episode began with “For Just One Day Let’s Only Think About (Love),” a song about putting aside all of the horrible things that had happened in the past few years aside and just focusing on the love shared by Ruby and Sapphire. The first part of the episode was all about their wedding, which was reportedly the first same-sex engagement and wedding in a cartoon. This is also what got Steven Universe cancelled. Many countries were against Ruby and Sapphire being in a same-sex relationship, and multiple episodes had faced censorship because of it. The wedding, which series creator Rebecca Sugar fought hard for, caused some funding to be pulled so Cartoon Network pulled the plug. Regardless, it was a beautiful and touching ceremony officiated, of course, by Steven. At the end, Ruby and Sapphire became Garnet once again following their separation in episodes prior, an incredibly satisfying moment after all that had transpired.

The second half of the episode saw Blue Diamond (Lisa Hannigan) and Yellow Diamond (Patti Lupone) crashed the party, literally, as they attacked during the wedding reception. They used their arm ships to awaken The Cluster, a dangerous bubbled cluster of Gem shards at Earth’s core, in the hopes it would destroy Earth, but instead it attacked Yellow Diamond’s ship and then returned to sleep after disabling it. The Crystal Gems engaged the Diamonds in battle, greatly outmatched by their supreme power. It took Steven using his mother’s pink aura, which they recognized, for them to finally stop fighting and recognize Steven for who he truly was. Well, mostly. They still called him Pink Diamond instead of Steven, but it was progress. Between the beautiful wedding and the epic battle against Blue and Yellow by every Crystal Gem including Bismuth, “Reunited” is easily one of the most perfect and best episodes of the series and very worthy of being on this list.

Play video

1.) “Change Your Mind”

“Change Your Mind” was the series finale of Steven Universe, occupying episodes 29 through 32 of season five, making it the longest episode of the series at 44 minutes. Blue Diamond broke Steven and his friends out of prison on Homeworld. When Yellow Diamond caught her, the two got into a fight unlike any seen prior in the series given their sheer size and power. Steven was able to make her realize the mental abuse White Diamond (Christine Ebersole) had put her through, and they both endeavored to get the Crystal Gems off of the planet. White stepped in while controlling her giant ship, mind controlled Yellow and Blue in a very disturbing sequence, and then the Crystal Gems engaged in an epic battle against the Diamond mech. They made it into her chamber, where she mind controls Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl.

White tried to convince Steven he is Pink Diamond, but he wouldn’t be manipulated into believing something that wasn’t true. So, in a truly shocking moment, she removed his Gem, and he began to die. His Gem formed a powerful pink version of himself and told White, in no uncertain terms, that Pink was gone. Then, in a scene beautifully animated by legendary Disney animator James Baxter, Steven re-fused with his Gem. White begins throwing a tantrum that Steven calls out, which caused her to become embarrassed and realize the error of her ways and relinquish control of the others. They traveled back to Earth where the Diamonds cured the corrupted Gems. The episode, and the series, ended with Steven singing “Change Your Mind,” a short but poignant song about loving yourself and not worrying about what others think. The episode was a fantastic and satisfying way to wrap up the series. It had everything that made Steven Universe so great, from its action to the superb vocal performances, but especially the emotional depth to the story and characters that so heavily defined the show from episode one.

Play video

What is your favorite episode of Steven Universe? Discuss it down in the comments.