Katy Keene: Things Get Tense in New Wishin' and a Hopin' Photos

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Nine: Wishin' & a Hopin,'" the upcoming April 16 episode of Katy Keene's first season. Over the course of the series' debut season thus far, fans have seen Katy (Lucy Hale) and her friends each face personal and professional challenges in their pursuit of their dreams of fame and success, but this upcoming episode will see them deal with some new struggles, including a crisis of confidence for Katy and a clash of vision for Josie (Ashleigh Murray) who is being faced with a conflicting idea of what new version of The Pussycats should be.

And when it comes to The Pussycats, the photos from the episode tease some pretty tense moments between not just Josie and Alex (Lucien Laviscount) but Alex and his father as well. As fans of Riverdale may recall, The Pussycats was Josie's original band consisting of Josie along with Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield), though after being featured during the show's first season, Valerie and Melody were slowly phased out of the show. By the time Josie left Riverdale, The Pussycats hadn't been seen on screen for some time.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Chapter Nine: Wishin' & a Hopin'" below and read on for photos from the episode.

TO GOOD TO BE TRUE – Katy (Lucy Hale) struggles with find her place with her new position and loses her confidence and turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who gives her good advice. Alex (Lucien Laviscount) wants to put together The Pussycats again, but what his dad envisions and what Josie (Ashleigh Murray) envisions for the group are two different things leaving Alex to make a tough choice. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy that he is able to bring his current boyfriend and a budding friendship with an ex together, but things become a little messy. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) is in an online feud that could ruin everything for her, and she is stunned when she learns who it is. Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chapter Nine: Wishin' & a Hopin'" will debut on April 16.