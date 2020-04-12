Westworld: SPOILER Dies in “Genre”

✖

The third season of Westworld is in full swing, and the fifth episode was full of surprises. The most recent episode followed Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) after their recent kidnapping of Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr.) as they continue their plans to takedown Serac (Vincent Cassel)'s Rehoboam, the AI system used to predict people's futures. Things go a bit awry when Liam injects Caleb with a drug called Genre, which makes him see things as though they were happening in a movie. In what was easily one of the best (if not the best) episodes of the season so far, a couple of characters didn't make it out alive. Warning: Westworld Spoilers Ahead...

After successfully sending everyone in the world their projected futures based on Serac's system, Dolores hits the season's big bad even harder. The Dolores inhabiting the Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan) host blows up Serac's office, killing Martel (Pom Klementieff), who served as Serac's liaison. Considering fans never got the chance to learn much about Martel, her sudden death was pretty surprising and a little disappointing. Since Klementieff is known for her role as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some were hoping to see more of her in Westworld.

Martel wasn't the only Westworld newcomer to die this episode. During their quest, Dolores and Caleb teamed up with Ash (Lena Waithe) and Giggles (Marshawn Lynch). They're all together when the Rehoboam futures are revealed and after escaping the chaos to the beach with Liam, a showdown leaves the co-founder and CEO of Incite dead. In an attempt to prove they have control over their own fate, Ash shoots Liam, leaving him to die on the beach as Caleb attempts to save him. Considering Liam was also a new character, it was once again a surprise to see a popular actor leave the show so soon. (Unless Dolores ends up making a host version of him, which is always possible.)

Recently, Vincent Cassel spoke to ComicBook about playing Serac and how he was told to approach the character. "The way it's been presented to me, it was very global. It was concepts. Who's this guy, what he wants, how he wants to get there, what's the final plan? All these things. Honestly, once I accepted that concept and I flew to L.A., I realized that everything that they told me was here and there in what they would give me to read and to actually play. But there was so much more to come. So, whatever they want to do, there are a lot of things that they told me that are not, for example, in that season."

New episodes of Westworld air on Sundays at 9 PM EST.

