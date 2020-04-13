Tyrion Lannister Trends as Game of Thrones Fans Remember His Best Moments

Despite a final season that was widely panned by fans and critics alike, Game of Thrones is now back in the spotlight nearly a full year after the series aired its final episode on HBO. This time around, the reason the show is trending is as a result of fans remembering their favorite moments and quotes involving Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), whom you might recognize as the best character on the show.

With the proper Game of Thrones now out of the way, HBO has continued development on several prequels to the series. At least one of them has been ordered to series. House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of the main series and will follow members of House Targaryen. Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin previously revealed he fully expects to be involved in the production of the sequel, but he doesn't expect it to interfere with his writing on Winds of Winter.

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones," Martin shared on his blog. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

