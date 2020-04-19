Riverdale: New Alliances Are Formed in "Lynchian" Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian", the eighteenth episode of Riverdale's fourth season. Unsurprisingly, the photos continue to hint at the budding romance between Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), which set parts of the Internet on fire when this past week's musical episode aired. While it's unclear where things will unfold from there - and if "Barchie" will really triumph over "Varchie" and "Bughead" - fans will certainly be eager to find out, as photos show them rehearsing and getting particularly close to each other in Riverdale's underground bunker.

The photos also showcase the return of Ethel Muggs (Shannon Purser), who appears to be talking with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) about something tied to the A.V. Club. Given Riverdale's latest mystery - who is the stalker that is videotaping the town without their consent - that conversation will probably take a turn.

There are also photos of Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner), and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) meeting at school, which might have ties to the competitive endurance tickling subplot that was introduced earlier this season.

"Obviously, it was pretty nutso. I'm just one of those actors who is trained to kind of -- whatever you get, you just churn it out and make it the best you can," Cott recently told ComicBook.com. "When I got this storyline, I was like, "This is crazy." And then we all watched Tickled, the HBO documentary, "and realized this is a real thing."

"I think it's something that a person like Kevin would totally get caught up in. I've honestly thoroughly enjoyed the plotline," Cott continued. "I think it's super weird. Riverdale is super weird and I think it's great. I think it's a great mesh of plotline for Riverdale and I've loved it. While it's super strange, and there are moments of "This is so weird." -- I don't know why, but I feel like that's what you should be feeling like when you're an actor. You should feel uncomfortable -- not should, but it's good to feel that every once in a while. I've really enjoyed it.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

"SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Brian E. Paterson."