13-Part Gritty Crime Thriller on Peacock Hides the Best Anti-Hero on TV

Peacock is hiding the best anti-hero on TV right now in its 13-part crime thriller. There’s currently no shortage of law enforcement-focused shows on the small screen. Whether that’s on traditional broadcast, cable channel, or streaming, the good vs. bad dynamic remains one of the most popular storytelling tropes. As satisfying as it is to see justice being served and evil people get punished by those who are morally right, some of the most compelling crime shows feature protagonists who deal with internal turmoil when it comes to making the world a better place.

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TV has a lot of anti-heroes, but arguably the best of them all is hiding in a show that is available to stream on Peacock. Originally airing on NBC, Chicago PD is part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise, which is the Windy City’s expansion of the New York-based Law & Order universe. The police procedural follows the Intelligence Unit, led by Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight, the tough-as-nails sergeant who has no issues crossing the line if it means serving justice. He represents the old-school type of police work that used to be the norm in the 1990s and 2000s.

Chicago PD does a great job presenting both sides of Voight’s character. He’s extremely empathetic to the marginalized and will do anything to protect his victims, especially women and kids. Additionally, the major losses in his personal life make him human and easy to root for. On the flip side, however, he has the tendency to go overboard if it means that the result is justified. The perfect example of that was when he orchestrated the death of Shawn Hatosy’s corrupt Deputy Director Reid. Because he’s almost always correct in his convictions, it’s easy to let his transgressions slide. However, in light of the national protest against real-life police brutality, it has gotten more difficult to ignore every time he does something that’s unethical or straight-up illegal.

Why Voight’s Story Is So Compelling But Still Needs So Much Work

As great as Voight is as an anti-hero, he still needs to be held accountable. Previously, he was criticized, not just by other people, but also some of his own personnel, for his brutal form of justice. Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead functioned as the foil to him and would often call him out for his controversial decisions. But because he’s no longer around, it’s up to Chicago PD‘s storytelling to ensure that Voight will be in check moving forward, especially at this particularly important time in the police procedural’s history. For long-time fans, it’s no secret that the last few years have been rough on the series, so whatever it does now will determine how long it can stay on the air.

For what it’s worth, Voight has somehow mellowed down in his brutality. The cage in the basement of Intelligence’s office no longer gets used as frequently compared to Chicago PD’s earliest days. He’s also more inclined to operate within the bounds of the law and is only crossing the line when he is left with no choice. The character development is great, but it would be better if the show could find a way to fully hold him accountable for all the grave mistakes that he committed in the past before he can be fully redeemed.

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