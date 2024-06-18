Marvel's Daredevil Star Teases Return of One-Take Fight Scenes in Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney+ next year, continuing the legacy of Netflix's beloved Daredevil series. One element of the original show that has taken on a life of its own is the one-take fight scenes, which became a staple of many of Matt Murdock / Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) television appearances. During a recent panel at Fan Expo Boston (via Collider), Cox elaborated on how the Daredevil crew creates these oners, and teased that "those who are excited by [oners] will not be disappointed" once Born Again is released.

"There's different types of oners," Cox explained. "A oner is a fight scene that takes place in one shot, without [cuts.] So there's things called a true oner. So a true oner is when it really is one take and there's no editing, there's no cuts, there's no morphing, which is when you move the camera past something that is a solid color, and then you can technically then cut during the black of that. So, if the camera moves past someone's black shirt, there's a moment during that where the whole screen is black, and you can then stitch a different take after that. So it looks like it's a oner, but it's actually not."

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Michael Gandolfini, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher, with Elden Henson reprising his role as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Karen Page.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Is Daredevil: Born Again Getting Changed?

This past fall, a report revealed that Daredevil: Born Again was beginning to be creatively retooled, a decision made when production paused due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. According to the reporting, Marvel Studios was able to review Born Again's existing footage, which covered multiple episodes, and decide that they are seeking a new creative direction for the show. As a result, previous head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman departed the series.

The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have helmed episodes of Moon Knight and Loki Season 2 for Marvel Studios, are set to direct all remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's first season.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in March of 2025.