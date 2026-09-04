Doctor Who Is in Danger of Wasting the Best Idea of Its Last Decade

Under showrunner Chris Chibnail, Doctor Who gave a new spin to a familiar trope: the Doctor has given up their memories in order to better evade an enemy. Instead of using the Doctor audiences expected — 13 as played by Jodie Whittaker — Chibnail introduced a new character called the Fugitive Doctor. The Series 12 episode “Fugitive of the Judoon” culminates in Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor regaining her memories and identity as the Doctor, leaving 13 and the audience in a state of confusion. Who is this Doctor and why can’t Whittaker’s Doctor remember being her?

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This mystery along with her hard-edged personality uncharacteristic of the Doctor’s modern reincarnations appeared to the brim with storytelling potential. The Fugitive Doctor would go on to appear in four more episodes after “Fugitive of the Judoon”. Continued interest in the character would spark comics and audio dramas in addition to a multimedia adventure featuring video games announced in July 2025, called Circuit Breaker.

How Circuit Breaker Ties-Into The Fugitive Doctor’s Character Arc

Despite branding itself as an “evolution” and a “bold step” as described by Stephen Davies, SVP Global Licensing for BBC Studios, Circuit Breaker looks at first glance to be more of the same. Circuit Breaker’s synopsis isn’t concerned with the Fugitive Doctor’s origins or unique stories centered around her but rather mysterious alien artifacts — belonging to species such as the Weeping Angels, Daleks, the Sontarans — in UNIT. UNIT, after helping the Fugitive Doctor from a memory worm bite, enlist her help in returning these artifacts.

While there’s tension in whether the Fugitive Doctor will help, given UNIT member Petronella Osgood’s claim that the Fugitive Doctor is unlike the other doctors, it’s used to bridge these differences rather than appreciate them. For example, UNIT gives the Fugitive Doctor a prototype of a sonic screwdriver, in an attempt to win her over. That accompanied with the emphasis on working with Osgood and Martha Jones emphasizes the past of Doctor Who over its where the story could be headed in the future.

In doing this, Doctor Who risks wasting its best idea of the last decade on continuity with who the Doctor has always been over a true evolution.

A Doctor Who Magazine interview with Jo Martin further reinforced this reshaping of the Fugitive Doctor as intentional. Martin described the changes to the character’s personality as a “general thawing of her character” and how “under it all, she’s about kindness and fairness”. There’s an emphasis put on the Fugitive Doctor questioning her methods, specifically the violence. This intention paired with the text memos describing UNIT’s attempt at offering therapy to the Fugitive Doctor paints a very specific picture of who the Doctor is allowed to be.

Why Doctor Who Might Be Changing the Fugitive Doctor & Why It Could Be Bad For The Character

On one level, this softening is understandable. Doctor Who is in uncertain territory. Russell T. Davies, the last showrunner, has left Doctor Who and there seems to be no plans to bring in anybody else to continue the show. The lack of an ongoing TV series leaves the brand to exist only in alternate forms such as comics, games, and audio adventures. Softening this character to create a more appealing Doctor could expand the brand and draw in new audiences. The inclusion of Martha Jones in this series allows gestures towards Doctor Who’s history of less than stellar representation of black women in its stories. Perhaps, Doctor Who doesn’t want to risk having its Doctor as an Angry Black Woman stereotype.

Yet, this feels disingenuous to both the character and the audience. If audiences invested in the Fugitive Doctor because of her differences, it is those differences that Doctor Who should be leaning into not shying away from. Doctor Who has not been afraid of violence in the past — genocide and war are themes the show keeps returning to while examining the Doctor’s complicity in both — and it is strange to think that it might be afraid of it now.

Still, Circuit Breaker is an ongoing multimedia adventure with installments still releasing and a strong finish could help set the Fugitive Doctor apart from her previous incarnations with Circuit Breaker’s new characterization for her.

The audio stories “Full Circuits” and “Short Circuits” are set to release in late September with “Full Circuits” premiering September 22nd and “Short Circuits” on September 24th.

The Kaleidoscope, to be published by Penguin Books, is expected March 9th and written by Jo Martin. The brief synopsis indicates that The Fugitive Doctor will be diving into her forgotten memories. A block quote from the Doctor underneath the synopsis suggests that the memory loss is due to The Silence, a recurring villain during Matt Smith’s tenure as the Doctor. While yet another example of a villain from a previous incarnation, it is possible that the novel will hold answers for fans’ burning questions and give a more definitive answer to who the Fugitive Doctor is, how she’s changed over the years, and why thawing her can still work.