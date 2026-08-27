Netflix Boss Confident of Doctor Who’s Future Amid Fan Speculation

Everybody has an opinion on Doctor Who right now. When the BBC initially announced the show had been put for competitive tender, many feared Doctor Who had been cancelled. Some still believe that’s the case, with writer Mark Gatiss sadly speculating that all good things must come to an end. Despite that, we know BBC Studios is preparing a bid, while there have been constant reports other studios, streamers, and production companies are preparing bids. There’s been a lot of attention on Netflix, which is reportedly interested in deepening relations with the BBC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking at the Edinburgh Film Festival (via Wales Online), Netflix’s Vice President of Content Anne Mensah insisted she was confident of Doctor Who‘s future. “I love Doctor Who,” she stressed. “Anything that stays brilliant this long will have many, many lives.” She wouldn’t be drawn on speculation Netflix is preparing to put in a bid for the show, but her comment surely speaks for many production companies.

There’s Still Good Reason to be Confident About Doctor Who

image courtesy of the bbc

I can understand why the Doctor Who fanbase is worried, of course. Doctor Who was cancelled once before, back in 1989 (Gatiss recalled the show being put out for tender on that occasion too, which wasn’t entirely correct). Back then, the BBC simply claimed to be putting Doctor Who on hiatus, and the fandom has always been afraid of a repeat. But it’s important to remember that the BBC Charter requires all relevant programs to be put out for tender by the end of 2027. Not even flagships like Strictly Come Dancing are exempted. This time round, the BBC has openly stressed a commitment to continuing to make Doctor Who.

There’s been particular speculation about a partnership between the BBC and Netflix. The streaming service lost out in attempts to purchase Warner Bros., and has pivoted towards deepening relationships with broadcasters like the BBC. Back in March, Netflix’s co-chief executive Greg Peters stressed the company’s desire to distribute more BBC properties. The co-production marked “imploded” (according to the BBC’s Director of Drama Lindsay Salt, per Deadline), but cash is beginning to flow again. All this surely means there’s good reason to hope the show can acquire everything it needs.

Realistically, Doctor Who does require financing as well as the standard tendering process. The BBC currently faces major financial restrictions, and even long-lived and high-profile news shows are threatened. That’s likely the reason the tendering process is taking so long; the BBC is also arranging financing. Disney money proved to be unsustainable, and the BBC will want to ensure any future arrangements are much more reliable, and hopefully longer-term. It’s possible we will see Doctor Who embrace a full partnership with a company like Netflix in the future, funded as well as produced by the streaming giant. Only time will tell – it always does.