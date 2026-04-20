I Don’t Think Black Noir Will Kill Homelander, but He Will Kill Another Supe Instead

The Boys season 5 is doing something interesting with Black Noir, and it could end with him killing one of the show’s most significant supes. Black Noir has been one of the most dynamic members of the Seven throughout the TV show, with him starting as a silent killer before turning against Homelander, getting killed, and getting replaced by an actor. Now, Black Noir is back to his silent self, a far cry from the actor version of Black Noir who appeared in season 4.

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So, something is clearly up with Noir, but nobody knows what it is yet. This is one of the many mysteries that The Boys season 5 has to unpack before the conclusion of the show, as fans are constantly speculating as to why Noir has changed so much. He hasn’t had a major role in season 5 yet, with him mostly going on missions with the Deep in the first three episodes, but the tense vibe between the duo proves that something is wrong. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys comics and season 5, episodes 1-3.

Black Noir Killing Homelander Wouldn’t Work For The Boys TV Show

One of the most popular theories regarding Black Noir is that he will kill Homelander at the end of the TV show. In the comics, Black Noir is pretty similar to his TV show counterpart. At the end of the series, however, it is revealed that Noir is actually a clone of Homelander. He is stronger and more evil than the leader of the Seven, with Noir actually being the one who assaulted Butcher’s wife. Noir frames Homelander for some of his worst acts, making him the true main villain of The Boys.

When Noir reveals this information to Homelander, the two fight. However, Noir wins. Noir successfully kills Homelander, and while he was wounded, the clone is clearly a superior combatant to the original.

Back when The Boys season 1 was coming out, it was expected that the TV show would adapt this storyline from the comics, as it is one of the most significant moments from the series. However, it soon became clear that the Prime Video series was making some major changes to the source material. Tons of significant comic stories were ignored, so when it was revealed that Noir is actually a black man who has been working for Vought since the time of Soldier Boy, it seemed clear that he couldn’t be a Homelander clone.

Now that the actor Noir from season 4 has probably been replaced, there is a chance that he could be a Homelander clone. However, this twist really isn’t needed. For one, so many fans of the TV show know about this twist from the comics, so it would just be predictable. After changing so much for the show, this isn’t the best comic storyline to keep. On top of that, Soldier Boy being Homelander’s father already seems like the show’s version of this twist, so we don’t need both.

In-universe, Noir getting replaced by a clone wouldn’t make sense. Homelander basically has full control of Vought, so nobody would be able to make this switch under his nose. The only person who could is Sister Sage, and it is possible that she could have the Homelander clone be a contingency for if Homelander goes too far. However, this seems like a stretch that would only be used to justify a comic-accurate ending.

Instead, Season 5 Sets Up Black Noir Killing The Deep

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If Black Noir is going to kill anyone in season 5, it’s going to be the Deep. While the Deep and Noir used to be friends, Deep basically turned into the boss of the actor Noir in season 4, shifting the dynamic. Now, a rivalry seems to be forming between the two supes. The new Noir is clearly more capable than Deep, and Homelander trusts him more. This has led to the Deep wanting to one-up Noir, causing things to escalate.

In season 5, episode 3, Noir captures Stan Edgar. The Deep knows that Homelander really wants to get his hands on Edgar, and Deep wants the credit. So, he knocks out Noir and takes Edgar himself, leaving an unconscious Noir behind. Noir clearly isn’t going to be happy about this, and if things escalate, it could lead to Noir killing the Deep by the end of The Boys.