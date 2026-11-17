Ted is now in the works on continuing its story with a brand new animated series, and the first full look at it in motion has been revealed with a new trailer ahead of its release with Peacock. Following the somewhat success of the first two films, the Ted franchise found a whole new realm of popularity thanks to two strong seasons of a TV series released with Peacock. Now it’s all set to continue now with a third season, but with a new animated series instead.

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Ted: The Animated Series takes place 12 years after the events of the two feature films, and continues Ted and John’s story as the two of them have since become neighbors and are raising their families together. With both Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg reprising their roles as the main duo from the film, it’s a whole new expansion of the MacFarlane universe coming to Peacock this December. You can check out the trailer below.

When Does Ted: The Animated Series Come Out?

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Ted: The Animated Series will be making its debut with Peacock on Thursday, December 17th with eight episodes, and additional episodes are planned for a release sometime in 2027. No concrete release date has been revealed for these future episodes as of this time, but it’s going to feel very familiar to fans of both the live-action Ted series and MacFarlane’s various animated projects like Family Guy with some of the production team and studio from both projects being involved with this new series.

Ted: The Animated Series has been created Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (who also executive produced the live-action Ted series) with Corrigan and Walsh serving as showrunners with animation produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. The core cast from the second film are all set to reprise their respective roles with Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn confirmed to return.

What’s Next for Ted: The Animated Series?

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Ted: The Animated Series is set over a decade from the events of Ted 2, and picks up in a new phase of Ted and John’s likely wild life. New additions to the family seen in the trailer and promotional materials are Kyle Mooney as Apollo and Liz Richman as Ruth, but it remains to be seen how they fit into the overall dynamic. Unfortunately for those fans who wanted to see more of the live-action series continue with Peacock instead, MacFarlane revealed that it’s just too expensive of a series for Peacock to produce.

“What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost,” MacFarlane said about the end of the Ted TV series. “So I said, ‘All right, I hear you loud and clear.’ So I wrote the last scene with Max [Burkholder] walking into a gym, presumably coming out as Mark Wahlberg in the first Ted film.” With the live-action series wrapping back into the events of the films, and this new animated series moving the story forward from there, it seems like Ted’s future is only going to be animated.

What do you think of Ted: The Animated Series so far? Would you want to see more of the live-action series instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.