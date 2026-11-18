When it comes to casting a show set in J. R. R. Tolkien’s universe, there’s a lot to consider: fans can be pretty demanding, and this is a story that has been passed down through generations and basically defined the fantasy genre as we know it. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has actually been getting a lot of things right in the casting department, especially now in Season 3 with Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn. His addition has excited a lot of people, following his performance in Stranger Things, adding another major franchise to an already extensive career. However, there’s another cast member who doesn’t have nearly as much professional experience, yet his performance is amazing, given that the entire story depends on his character.

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While much of the audience has already been impressed by Bower in the first four episodes of the new season, I’m still more fascinated by what Charlie Vickers is doing as Sauron. Celeborn was one of the most anticipated figures to show up in the series, and I’m not saying Bower doesn’t deserve the attention he’s getting. Still, I think Vickers’ performance as the main antagonist doesn’t get talked about enough. From the moment he was introduced as Halbrand, he’s shown just how well he understands the Dark Lord, which is actually impressive when you consider that, before this show, we mostly knew Sauron as the Great Eye. To be honest, I don’t think this whole production would have worked as well without him.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron Was The Rings of Power‘s Best Decision

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One of the things I’ve enjoyed most about The Rings of Power from the very beginning is how well it managed to hide Sauron in plain sight. I say that because hardly anyone was able to figure out for sure that Halbrand was actually him. Fans came up with plenty of theories about his identity, and that’s because, when he first shows up, he doesn’t seem like someone who should raise that many red flags. He’s lost, claims to have been driven out of his homeland, and meets Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) under unlikely circumstances. Sure, there are hints that he’s not telling the whole truth, but his intentions aren’t easy to figure out, and a big part of that comes down to Vickers’ performance.

The actor gives Halbrand a personality of his own, with moments of vulnerability, humor, and even a certain charm. After all, it was important for the audience to understand why Galadriel trusted him so much, even when some of his actions didn’t quite make sense (which is also how some fans started shipping the two). And speaking of that, it’s worth remembering an interview showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay gave to Filmfare earlier this year, in which they admitted that casting Vickers had initially been a bit of a concern, considering they met him when he was practically fresh out of drama school. However, they were very impressed by the little details he brought to the character, even during the early stages of the story. “He has so much nuance (…) you can see fifteen chess moves happening behind his eyes. Incredibly gratifying watching someone step up to an opportunity like that and nail it,” Payne said.

Then Season 2 came along and gave us Sauron as Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, which was a very different experience from what we’d seen in the previous episodes. Now that his identity was no longer a secret, Vickers had to convince everyone that his character could manipulate others without relying on Halbrand’s appearance or backstory. He takes on a new identity to get close to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and influence the creation of the Rings of Power, and, to me, this was the perfect opportunity for the actor to win over anyone who still wasn’t convinced by his performance.

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Halbrand and Annatar are very different characters in the way they present themselves. While the former needed to come across as an ordinary man just trying to survive, the latter is much more calculating and knows exactly how to use his presence and words to get what he wants. In the show, Annatar needs to be someone willing to share his knowledge and help achieve something that might otherwise be beyond the elves’ abilities. To pull that off, he has to be kind, show concern, and occasionally let a little impatience slip through. And Vickers does a great job of bringing out these aspects of the villain’s personality without making him openly threatening.

There’s a very particular kind of arrogance to Sauron, because he truly believes he knows what’s best for Middle-earth and that the other races just can’t see the greatness of his plans. To him, the problem has never been his desire to control everything—it’s that so many people keep getting in his way. That’s what makes him a complex character, and the actor perfectly understands that. “He has moments of doubt, insecurity, things that we as, let’s say, non-evil dark lords can actually identify with,” Payne revealed. “Approaching him as a character with real vulnerability and weakness, not a monolith, is what humanises him. This doesn’t make him anything less than pure evil. It just takes an actor as special as Charlie to realise that in the most spectacular way.”

And I think one of the best scenes Sauron has had so far, which illustrates this, is Celebrimbor’s death. After manipulating and torturing him, the villain finally gets what he wants, but it isn’t exactly a victory. Vickers manages to convey frustration, anger, and sadness with a single tear (which the actor said was completely spontaneous) as he loses someone who, despite everything, was important to his plans. What’s so remarkable about the scene is the possibility of Sauron actually feeling something, whether that’s a kind of self-reflection or a moment in which he loses control:

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How Charlie Vickers Prepared for the Role

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Playing Sauron wasn’t simply a matter of Vickers studying what a powerful villain from Middle-earth should be like. One of the most important parts of his preparation was understanding how the character sees his own actions. The actor worked with the idea that the Dark Lord genuinely believes he’s trying to heal and reorganize Middle-earth, which also explains why he had drawn some inspiration from Antony Starr’s performance as Homelander in The Boys. Plus, he also shared that he had already watched Peter Jackson’s trilogy several times before joining The Rings of Power. However, to fully understand the role and its complexity, he went straight to Tolkien’s material, mainly The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien, to know the author’s intentions when creating Sauron.

And all of this was especially helpful when it came to building Halbrand. Speaking to The Guardian, Vickers revealed that, even though the character was created specifically for the show, “you have to live and breathe Tolkien to get it right.” Rather than playing him as someone who’s always pretending to be good, the actor wanted to portray someone who can justify his own choices and convince others (and even himself) that he’s doing what needs to be done.

That same approach also carried over into Season 2 and the Annatar storyline, although Vickers made certain changes to his performance. “I had to develop a different way of moving and a different way of speaking, which was really, really rewarding and fun as a performer, to delve into that,” he said in one of our interviews. “And it was a slow process of developing it, which we changed some things along the way, but it was really, really rewarding.” That’s because Annatar is a much more controlled version of Sauron, someone so powerful and self-assured that he doesn’t need to prove his strength.

But maybe the most interesting part of this whole process is that it took a while for Vickers to find out who he was actually playing. According to the actor, his auditions had already hinted that his character might go through a dark transformation, as he was asked to perform excerpts from Shakespeare’s Richard III and John Milton’s Paradise Lost, in which he played Satan. However, he only received confirmation of the true identity during the production break caused by the pandemic, after filming the first two episodes of Season 1.

In the end, I honestly think that even though many fans still have issues with The Rings of Power and its approach to staying faithful to the books, the show has a lot going for it, especially when it comes to its cast. But while Vickers has gotten some recognition, I still believe he deserves even more for what he’s doing. After all, he’s been carrying one of the story’s biggest responsibilities for a long time, even back when people had no idea they were watching someone play Sauron. And he’s managed to do that without relying only on the importance the character already has in Tolkien’s lore. I’m really excited to see what he’ll bring to the rest of Season 3, such as the forging of the One Ring sequence. Vickers’ performance is one of the main reasons I think more people should give it a chance.

Let me know in the comments what you think about Vickers as Sauron in the show. Do you think he was the best casting choice? And what do you think of his performance in Season 3 so far?