WWE Reveals Rhea Ripley, Penta, Rey Fenix, and More First Looks At Ringside Fest

Ringside Collectibles had a lot of new action figures to showcase during its latest Ringside Fest, and many of the figures were even brand new reveals or first looks of the physical figures after only being shown in render form. That included first-time WWE figures for more recent signings like Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix, as well as new looks at anticipated releases like the new Ultimate Edition Rhea Ripley, the Elite debut of Penta, the Ultimate Edition Seth Rollins, and more, which you can check out in the full list below.

Some of the other standouts include the Retro Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman, the Ultimate Edition Chelsea Green (complete with the gear featuring her own face), the Elite series Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley), the Elite series Lyra Valkyria, the Elite debut of Je’Von Evans, and the Elite Judgment Day Roxanne Perez, just to name a few. You can check out all of the new reveals and the full Ringside Fest rundown below.

Defining Moments:

Ricky Starks (Ringside Exclusive)

Rey Fenix (Ringside Exclusive)

Penta (2026 Wave 2)

Cody Rhodes (2026 Wave 2)

New Jack (Ringside Exclusive)

Main Event:

Kevin Owens (Series 163)

CM Punk (Series 164)

Logan Paul (Series 164)

Cody Rhodes (Series 164)

Hollywood Hulk Hogan (Series 165)

Ethan Page (Series 165)

Razor Ramon (Series 164)

Mick Foley & Chelsea Green 2-Pack 26

John Cena & Cody Rhodes 2-Pack 26

Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest 2-Pack 26

WWE Elite:

Rey Mysterio (Series 124)

Chris Sabin (Series 124)

Alex Shelley (Series 124)

Jey Uso (Series 124)

CM Punk (Series 124)

Lyra Valkyria (Series 124)

Roman Reigns (Series 126)

Jimmy Uso (Series 126)

Roxanne Perez (Series 126)

Je’Von Evans (Series 126)

El Grande Americano (Series 126)

Monday Night Wars:

Hulk Hogan (Series 11)

Brian Adams (Series 11)

Headbangers Mosh (Series 11)

Rick Rude (Series 11)

Ultimate Edition:

Cody Rhodes (Best Of Ultimate Series 7)

Undertaker (Best Of Ultimate Series 7)

AJ Styles (Best of Ultimate Series 7)

Hulk Hogan (Ultimate Edition 30)

Seth Rollins (Ultimate Edition 30)

Rhea Ripley (Ultimate Edition 30)

John Cena (Ultimate Edition 31)

Randy Orton (Ultimate Edition 31)

Chelsea Green (Ultimate Edition 31)

Retro

Paul Heyman (Retro Ringside Exclusive)

Logan Paul (Retro Ringside Exclusive)

Jey Uso (Retro Ringside Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley (Retro Ringside Exclusive)

From The Vault

Bubba Ray Dudley (Series 8 Ringside Exclusive)

D-Von Dudley (Series 8 Ringside Exclusive)

Stevie Ray (Series 8 Ringside Exclusive)

Booker T (Series 8 Ringside Exclusive)

You can check out all of the new releases and pre-orders at Ringside Collectibles.