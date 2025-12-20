Percy Jackson: Why Do Cell Phones Attract Monsters?

One of the best shows right now is based on Rick Riordan’s books. After two less-than-successful movie adaptations, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is winning over not just the saga’s loyal fans but also a whole new TV audience. But for those just diving into this universe, some details might still be a bit confusing. The story is incredibly rich, using Greek mythology to explore gods, monsters, and heroes, while following a boy who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon and goes to a special camp to train his skills and powers as a demigod. Yet some people might still wonder why they don’t just use a phone to communicate, especially since the story is set in the modern world.

After the release of Season 2, Episode 1, “I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals,” we see that as soon as summer ends and all the demigods return home from Camp Half-Blood, the only way they can communicate is through letters. Percy (Walker Scobell) mentions spending that time writing to Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), adding that calls and texts on a cell phone would be impossible because they attract monsters. So the big question is: how does that even work? It might sound like a minor detail, but it completely changes how the characters interact with the world. Instead of just calling for help or even looking things up online, they have to think, improvise, and, most importantly, avoid anything that acts like a beacon for danger.

The Reason Cell Phones Attract Monsters in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

image courtesy of Disney+

In Percy Jackson‘s world, the answer is simple: electronic devices emit signals that monsters can track. Every notification or call is basically a spotlight saying, “Come get me.” That means any accident or slip-up can actually be deadly. It basically sends out a kind of signal that monsters can sense and follow, almost like it’s giving away the demigod’s location. It’s not the device itself, because they’re not tracking the phone like a real GPS. The story just makes it seem like the demigod’s presence is being “broadcast” through the communication, like turning on a radio or phone leaves a sort of magical trail that monsters can pick up.

But then you might ask: so how do they communicate on a mission or in an emergency? That’s where Iris Messaging comes in, and it’s genius. Instead of sending a regular message, the characters have to rely on magical rainbows from the goddess Iris that transport their messages without alerting monsters. We see this in Episode 2, “Demon Pigeons Attack,” (but also in Season 1) when Annabeth contacts Chiron (Glynn Turman), who’s far from camp. It’s not just a plot gimmick; it shows that even with all modern technology, some rules can’t be broken. And narratively, it’s way smarter than it seems. Imagine any chase or ambush: if characters could just call for help anytime, half the suspense would vanish. The tension exists because choices actually matter, making the series more engaging. It’s a simple rule, but it carries huge dramatic weight.

And some people might still not get it, thinking it’s just an excuse to make things harder — which, to some extent, it is. But there’s a more sensible explanation in the book The Demigod Diaries, with the story “Son of Magic,” and considering Riordan is directly involved in the show, it can totally apply.

The Cell Phone Rule in Percy Jackson Came From a Magical Curse

image courtesy of Disney+

The Demigod Diaries is one of the supplementary novels in the saga, but it’s key for these small details. In this case, it talks about Lamia, a mythological creature who used to be a queen. She was turned into a monster after Hera killed her children. Motivated by pain and revenge, she used her magic (inherited as Hecate’s daughter) to cast a spell that lets monsters track demigods. The idea behind the spell is that by allowing creatures to locate demigods more easily, the gods could feel Lamia’s suffering the same way she felt when she lost her children.

This detail might pop up again if they decide to explore the magical lore more deeply, but for now, it’s a small element that keeps the story consistent. And from another angle, it also works as a commentary on our dependence on technology. In the real world, we rely on phones and the internet for everything, so this rule makes the characters vulnerable in a way that actually connects with the audience: we all know what it’s like to depend on technology, and seeing that in this universe it can put you at risk is pretty compelling.

