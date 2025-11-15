The Boys’ Best Spinoff Set Up Its Biggest Season 2 Cameo in Its Very First Scene

The Boys is preparing to release its fifth and final season. That means the gloves are coming off not only for Homelander and Billy Butcher, the two characters at the center of the show’s conflict, but also the creative team behind the scenes. Erik Kripke, the creator of The Boys, is making Season 5 a family affair, bringing in two actors he has longstanding relationships with, Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki, to set up a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles, who’s been on the show for a couple of seasons already. Seth Rogen, who serves as a producer for the Prime Video series, will also have a cameo, getting one final chance to play himself.

While it would’ve been nice for fans to go into Season 5 without knowing the surprises that are in store, that’s not really The Boys‘ style. The cameos aren’t nearly as important as the major developments and shocking moments. However, not even this franchise can miss an oppurtunity to make good on a promise it sets up all the way back in the first episode of its best spinoff.

Gen V Makes Its Connection to The Boys Clear From the Jump

The beginning of Gen V doesn’t take place at Godolkin University, the school Vought uses to train Supes, which serves as the show’s primary setting. Instead, it heads to the Moreau household, where a family is huddled around the TV, watching as Vought decides on the next member of The Seven. The honor goes to A-Train, who will be the first Black Supe to join the team. It’s a cause for celebration for the Moreaus, as they’re all happy to see someone who looks like them getting a chance to sit at the top of Vought Tower. Unfortunately, the party doesn’t last long because the family’s oldest daughter, Marie, loses control of her new abilities and kills her parents.

By the time Marie arrives at God U years later, she’s no longer rah-rah about people with powers. Going to school means she doesn’t have to stay at the Red River Institute, and that’s enough for her. What should be a chill year quickly goes off the rails, though, as Marie and her new friends end up in the middle of a conspiracy that forces them into cells. Gen V Season 2 begins shortly after Marie escapes prison, and all she wants to do is find her long-lost sister. However, once again, the world throws a wrench in her plans when Starlight recruits her, asking her to return to school and uncover another Vought plot. This mission turns out better than the last and gives Marie the chance to honor her parents by partnering up with their favorite hero.

Marie Meets a Familiar Face at the End of Gen V Season 2

Marie reluctantly goes back to God U because she knows it’s the right thing to do. She and her friends immediately begin investigating Project Odessa, a Vought secret program that somehow involves the new dean, Cipher. Despite wanting nothing to do with him, Marie learns more about her abilities from Cipher and becomes more powerful than she could have ever imagined. All that strength comes in handy when Cipher reveals himself to be Thomas Godolkin, the university’s founder, who can control Supes with his mind. Godolkin wants to use Marie’s abilities to heal the world, but that doesn’t work for her, so she kills her enemy and escapes campus with her friends.

The group initially sets out to find Stan Edgar, but they run into Starlight, who congratualtes them on a job well done. She’s not alone, though, having another member of the resistance with her, A-Train. The whole group is star-struck, and while Marie doesn’t mention watching his big moment as a child, the look on her face screams that she’s happy to be on the same side as him. All that’s left is for the two to team up officially and bring Vought down once and for all.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

