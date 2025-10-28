The Boys: All 15 Heroes Confirmed to Be Fighting Against Homelander in Season 5, Ranked by Power

Making enemies in The Boys universe is easy. Supes are so careless with their powers that they probably kill more people than they save. The inciting incident of the series sees a member of The Seven, A-Train, run through a woman, Robin Ward, who is holding the hands of her boyfriend, Hughie Campbell. A-Train is running so fast because of his addiction to Compound V, a substance he abuses to maintain his status as the fastest man alive. However, he’s not the only one putting pressure on himself, as Homelander, The Seven’s leader, takes any measure necessary to keep his troops in line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the end of The Boys Season 4, Homelander has far more enemies than he does friends. Even Supes who have never met him are training to take him on when the time is right. Here are all 15 heroes confirmed to be fighting against Homelander in The Boys Season 5, ranked by power.

15) Hughie Campbell

Losing his girlfriend and meeting Billy Butcher open Hughie’s eyes to the reality of his world. He dedicates himself to fighting back against Vought and Homelander specifically, who treats his new girlfriend, Annie January, aka Starlight, very poorly. Hughie will need to use his brain in Season 5, since he no longer has access to the powers Temp-V gave him.

14) Frenchie

Frenchie has never had Compound V coursing through his veins, but he knows how to handle himself. His claim to fame is the technology he can create, which has the potential to knock Supes on their butts. If Frenchie wants to make an impact in The Boys‘ final season, he’ll have to cook up a way to get him and his friends out of jail.

13) Mother’s Milk

With Billy in the wind and not in the right headspace, Mother’s Milk is the acting leader of The Boys. That position lands him in prison alongside Frenchie, Kimiko, and Hughie, but he’s not going to go out quietly. Once he’s free, he’s sure to throw a few haymakers in Vought’s direction, especially if Soldier Boy is back in the picture.

12) Annabeth Moreau

Gen V Season 2 introduces a bunch of new Supes, and the most interesting of the bunch is Annabeth Moreau. Marie Moreau’s sister turns out to be a precog, meaning she can see visions of the future. While she doesn’t show off superstrength of any kind, she’s sure to be as durable as the average Supe, which means she has a leg up on the humans on this list.

11) Cate Dunalp

Like Annabeth, Cate Dunlap is more useful when she uses her mind rather than her fists. She can influence anyone to do her bidding, a power she abuses until Jordan Li gives her a beating. Cate’s new motivation will be keeping her friends safe, even if that means using her powers to screw over Vought.

10) Emma Meyer

The one thing holding Emma Meyer back from being a really formidable Supe is herself. Despite being able to grow to an enormous size, she can’t control her abilities. The Gen V Season 2 final does tease that Emma might be getting the hang of things, though, so she could find herself higher in the rankings once all is said and done.

9) Starlight

Having been around since Season 1, it’s hard to imagine that Starlight has much more to learn. However, her powers continue to grow, with her learning how to fly at the end of The Boys Season 4. Sure, she doesn’t hit the hardest, but when times are tough, there are only a few Supes that are as reliable as Starlight, who always gets back up after getting knocked down.

8) A-Train

Being the fastest man alive has its perks, including being able to run away from stronger Supes. But A-Train doesn’t stay out of the fight for long, as it comes to light at the end of Gen V Season 2 that he’s part of the resistance and ready to fight Homelander. How much damage he’ll do to his former boss remains to be seen.

7) Jordan Li

Of all the powersets in The Boys universe, Jordan Li’s is by far the most unique. They’re able to swap genders, and when they do, their abilities change as well, going from superstrength as a male to energy blasts as a female. It’s impossible to get a read on what Jordan will do next, making them an interesting challenge for Vought.

6) Kimiko

Watching Frenchie get dragged away just as Kimiko learns to talk is heartbreaking and will certainly motivate the Supe to get back at her enemies when Season 5 kicks off. What sets her apart from other characters is her healing factor, which allows her to take a serious beating and shake it off like nothing. Add in her enhanced strength and durability, and she’s a force to be reckoned with.

5) Sam Riordan

Golden Boy’s brother doesn’t bring much to the table outside of a right hook, but it’s a really good one. Most of the major battles in Gen V feature Sam Riordan because he’s stronger than his peers. When Vikor comes knocking, he has to go all out to survive. However, it’s the next character on this list that comes out of that conflict victorious.

4) Zoe Neuman

Victoria Neuman is one of the most terrifying Supes in The Boys‘ history, and her daughter, Zoe, follows in her footsteps. The tentacles that emerge from her mouth can rip Supes apart with ease, even the stronger ones like Vikor. The only downside to her powers is that she has to get really close to use them. But her non-threatening presence makes that light work for her.

3) Billy Butcher

Speaking of tentacles, Billy has a set of his own that can kill Supes. He uses them on Victoria in The Boys Season 4 finale and will probably turn them on Homelander in the next outing. What really gives Billy an edge, though, is that he has nothing to lose because he’s burned every bridge imaginable and is on death’s door. There’s nothing more dangerous than a man like him on a warpath.

2) Ryan Butcher

Despite just being a kid, Ryan Butcher has it worse than most in The Boys franchise. For starters, Homelander is his dad, and he’s also responsible for his mother’s death. No one would blame Ryan for staying out of the fight, but he understands that he’s one of the best chances the world has to stop his father, as he has all of his powers. If Ryan can call upon even a fraction of Homelander’s strength, he’s going to make a big difference in the final conflict.

1) Marie Moreau

Gen V Season 2 reveals that Homelander is a product of Thomas Godolkin’s Project Odessa, an initiative dedicated to creating extra-powerful Supes. The only other survivor of the program is Marie Moreau, who can control blood. She gets a major upgrade in Gen V that she’s sure to use in the final season of The Boys. Homelander might not even know what hit him.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!