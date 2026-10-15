The Real Ghostbusters Made One Character’s Constant Redesigns Canon In An Episode That Would Not Air Today

If you grew up watching The Real Ghostbusters, you’ll remember the firehouse, the proton packs, and Slimer eating absolutely everything in sight. But there was another reason the original animated series was so memorable: its secretary, Janine Melnitz. With her sharp tongue, distinctive design, and delightfully sarcastic attitude, she added the perfect balance to the Ghostbusting crew. She could hold her own with four professional ghost hunters. Sometimes, it felt like she was the only adult in the building. Frankly, somebody had to be.

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Then, as the series continued, something strange happened. Janine’s appearance changed, her voice changed, and even her personality seemed to have been sent through a corporate approval process. If you watched the show back then, you might have chalked it up to the usual inconsistencies of an animated series. Characters change designs all the time, right? Usually, though, they don’t seem to become entirely different people between seasons. And this wasn’t simply a case of an artist trying a new hairstyle. The real story behind Janine’s transformation was complicated enough that the series eventually addressed it in an episode with a title that practically demanded an explanation: “Janine, You’ve Changed.”

The Real Ghostbusters’ “Janine, You’ve Changed” Turned Her Redesign Into Canon

By the time “Janine, You’ve Changed” rolled around in September 1990, anyone who’d been watching The Real Ghostbusters had probably noticed that something was up with Janine. Remember the original version? Laura Summer voiced a secretary with a Brooklyn accent and an attitude to match. Plus, she was absolutely crushing on Egon. Then came the redesign. Kath Soucie took over the voice, and Janine now looked and acted considerably softer. Then there was the hairstyle. Now, changing a cartoon character’s hairstyle isn’t exactly a paranormal emergency, but this was more than a trip to the beauty salon. Her whole personality had shifted, too. And no, fans weren’t imagining things. ABC had brought in consultants from Q5, whose recommendations pushed the series toward a more kid-friendly approach and a gentler version of Janine. Apparently, helping four grown men survive encounters with ghosts wasn’t enough; she also needed to be a little more motherly about it. Fortunately, fans were able to get a Real Ghostbusters action figure that represented her original style.

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Poor Janine was redesigned more than once, and honestly, none of those makeovers ever came close to capturing the charm of the original. At one point, even Slimer looks heartbroken, clutching Janine as though he’s mourning the character we once knew. Was this a subtle message from the animators, or are we reading a little too much into a very emotional green ghost? You be the judge.

Rather than ignore the differences or pretend everyone had imagined them, writer J. Michael Straczynski came up with a controversial explanation. In the episode, the Ghostbusters compare photographs and realize Janine has physically changed over the years. Their investigation leads to a supernatural entity posing as a fairy godmother, a creature known as a Makeoverus Lotsabucks. The demon exploits Janine’s insecurities and desire to attract Egon’s attention, promising to improve her appearance while gradually taking control of her. It’s an absurdly literal explanation for a very real production decision, and that’s what makes the episode so alarming. The show essentially takes a behind-the-scenes creative dispute and turns it into a monster-of-the-week story.

Why “Janine, You’ve Changed” Hits Differently Today

Here’s the thing about Janine: the original version didn’t need fixing. She was sarcastic, a little prickly, and more than capable of keeping Peter Venkman in check. She also happened to be the person keeping the Ghostbusters‘ lives from falling completely apart while they were busy chasing ghosts. She handled business and kept the homebase in order. So when the show started giving her a softer look and a noticeably different personality, fans had every reason to wonder what the heck was going on. Janine was starting to feel like a different character, and behind the scenes, there really had been pressure to change her. J. Michael Straczynski wasn’t exactly thrilled about that, which makes the decision to tackle the issue in an actual episode all the more interesting.

Rewatch “Janine, You’ve Changed” now, and the makeover plot feels pretty blunt in places. Janine wants Egon to notice her, and the creature exploiting that insecurity offers her the kind of transformation that supposedly makes everything better. We’ve all seen versions of that story before, but there’s an extra wrinkle here: the cartoon was also dealing with pressure to change Janine for its audience. That’s what gives the episode its bite. The idea that a woman needs to look or act differently to be more appealing hasn’t exactly disappeared, even if the conversation around it has changed. And let’s be honest, turning network-driven character redesigns into a supernatural scam involving a fake fairy godmother is a very Real Ghostbusters way to air a grievance. The episode doesn’t magically undo what happened to Janine across the series, but it does give her a chance to push back.

If you watched the cartoon, do you remember noticing the change happen in real time? Or were there any positives you liked about Janine’s later redesigns? Sound off in the comments below!