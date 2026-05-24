This Overlooked Apple TV Show Is The Best Thing On Streaming- And All Episodes Are Available Now

Apple TV’s new comedy-drama just concluded with an emotional, satisfying season 1 finale, proving that this new series isn’t getting nearly as much attention as it deserves. Apple has been rolling out a number of excellent shows over the years, from Severance and Ted Lasso, both of which currently have new seasons in the works, to lesser-known heartwarming shows like Shrinking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, there are a number of Apple TV shows that are overlooked, including titles like Dickinson and The Crowded Room. Now, the brand-new, brilliantly acted show Margo’s Got Money Troubles has just wrapped up its first season and has clearly joined those ranks.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Is A Sleeper Hit

Margo’s Got Money Troubles has been very well-received with audiences and critics, quickly earning a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and hitting Apple’s Top 10 list. Even now, with the first season over, the show’s Rotten Tomatoes score with critics is an impressive 97%. With audiences, the show didn’t land as well; the audience score currently comes it as a respectable but not nearly as favorable 78%. However, that in and of itself feels like proof that the show is massively underrated.

The show centers on the titular lead, Margo, a young college student who begins an affair with her professor and ultimately becomes pregnant. She decides to keep the baby, but the father of the baby, Mark, is not at all pleased with that decision, particularly because he has a wife and children who of course have no idea that he’s gotten a student pregnant. As a result, Margo becomes a young single mom, struggling to make ends meet even with a supportive roommate and her father’s return to her life.

To make enough money to afford single motherhood and the needs of an infant, Margo creates an Only Fans, a decision that initially brings in the money she needs but ultimately leads to a massive fallout, with implications for her career, her family, and even her custody of her son. What follows is a truly emotional, touching story that explores family, perseverance, societal norms, and so much more, all with plenty of heart and genuine humor.

This Star-Studded Cast Is Absolute Gold

Among the things that makes Margo’s Got Money Troubles an absolute must-watch is the stellar cast. Leading the pack is Elle Fanning in the titular role of Margo, where she shines in both the funny scenes and the totally gut-wrenching moments. Frequently with her is her father, Jinx, an ex-wrestler who is struggling with substance use disorder, portrayed by beloved actor Nick Offerman. Finishing out their family unit (at least in terms of the biological family members) is Margo’s mother, Shyanne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Even the secondary characters in the show are brilliant, though, including Nicole Kidman’s character, Lace, who is not only also a wrestler but also an attorney who ends up playing a pivotal role later in the show. With such a star-studded cast, the story—which is already very good on its own—becomes that much better. In fact, with Fanning and Offerman’s acting and Margo and Jinx’s story arcs in particular, the show becomes so much deeper than just another standard comedy-drama.

Season 2 Is Already In The Works

Now is also the perfect time for fans to jump into Margo’s Got Money Troubles, as a second season is already confirmed to be in the works. Without revealing too much, the season 1 finale also legitimately left plenty to be explored, much of which having to do with Margo’s complex family dynamics and some truly shocking plot twists that happened in the finale’s final moments and have massive implications for the narrative moving forward. Given the slam dunk the first season was, it also feels safe to assume that season 2 will be brilliantly executed.

At present, it isn’t clear when season 2 will be released, as that hasn’t yet been announced. However, it likely won’t be any time in 2026. That gives audiences plenty of time to watch the 8-episode first season, which is now streaming in full on Apple TV, and get ready to see these lovable, complicated characters and this nuanced, compelling story arc revisited in a brand-new season. Hopefully, by the time the new season rolls out, the show will have gotten quite a bit more recognition, as it deserves.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!