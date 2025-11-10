Why Did Vecna Want Will & 4 More Stranger Things Questions Raised by Season 5’s Opening Scene

The hype surrounding the final season of Stranger Things is reaching never-before-seen levels. Fans can’t wait to see what happens to Eleven and her friends as they face off against Vecna one final time. However, the show can’t move forward before it solves a couple of lingering mysteries. The major one, of course, involves Vecna, who has been pulling the strings in the Upside Down since the beginning. Stranger Things doesn’t want to peel back all his layers just yet, as some surprises have to remain intact until the series drops its final episode to ring in the New Year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keeping its cards close to the vest doesn’t mean Netflix is letting the fanbase go hungry, though. The first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 have just been released and turn the clock back to the first season, when Will Byers found himself fighting for himself in the Upside Down. Here are five questions raised by the opening scene of Stranger Things‘ final outing.

5) Does Will Have Powers?

Stranger Things Season 5 kicks off with Will in his fort, trying to remain calm while monsters go bump in the night. But unlike all the other flashbacks, this one shows Will leave his stronghold and come face to face with a Demogorgon, which captures him and takes him to Vecna.

Vecna is happy to see Will, as he needs him for the next step of his plan, and inserts a gross feeding tube in his mouth. What this process does to Will remains a mystery, but the prevailing theory is that it gives him powers. The final season must address whether that’s the case, and if it is, Will should get a chance to show off his moves.

4) Why Did Vecna Let Barb Die?

The first season of Stranger Things makes it out like the Demogorgon is a rogue monster that escapes an alternate dimension with one goal: to kill. However, the Season 5 clip makes it very clear that the beast is taking orders from Vecna.

If the Demogorgon is doing Vecna’s bidding, the evil mastermind must really have it out for Barb because she gets done dirty in Season 1, dying after being attacked at a party. It’s hard to believe that Vecna couldn’t have found a use for her, so there has to be some sort of explanation for her tragic end.

3) How Does the Mind Flayer Fit Into the Story?

A giant spider-like smoke monster shows up in Hawkins following the Demogorgon’s defeat. It proves to be too much for Eleven and Co. to handle, as it takes control of beings on Earth, turning them into puppets. The only way they can defeat it is by severing the connection between the Upside Down and their world.

While it comes to light that Vecna is the one who creates the Mind Flayer by creating a hive mind within the Upside Down, the source of its power is still a mystery. The Mind Flayer predates Vecna by some amount of time, and Stranger Things has to reveal what the implications of that are.

2) Why Did Vecna Want Will?

The biggest bombshell to come out of the Stranger Things Season 5 clip is that Vecna seemingly has his eye on Will specifically. When the Demogorgon brings the young boy to his master, Vecna addresses him as “William,” despite having no prior connection to him.

It seems like Vecna sends the Demogorgon after Will for a reason that’s yet to be revealed. There’s also a case to be made that allowing Will to escape the Upside Down is all part of Vecna’s plan. Hopefully, the villain won’t wait too long to enlighten the audience.

1) Does Will Still Work for Vecna?

Will goes through plenty in just the brief clip from Season 5, climbing and falling off trees and getting a nasty wake-up call from Vecna. Of course, the show doesn’t stop there, making his life a living hell once he gets back to Hawkins. The kid can just never catch a break.

Things don’t look like they’re going to change in the final season. Given Vecna’s choice of words, it appears he’s not done screwing with Will, and it’s still possible the teen is working for him without even realizing it. Will’s friends will have to go to bat for him one last time if they want him to find peace for the first time in years.

Stranger Things Season 5 starts streaming on Netflix on November 26, 2025.

