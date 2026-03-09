With ACOTAR Book 7 Confirmed, 2027 Needs 1 Thing to Be Romantasy’s Biggest Year Yet

A Court of Thorns and Roses fans have been waiting years for updates about the future of the fantasy series, and now they know that it includes three more books, with ACOTAR 6 and 7 slated to come out in the next year. The confirmation of book 7 is exciting for multiple reasons. For one, ACOTAR 7 breaks a series record, marking the shortest gap between books and the longest installment so far.

It could also turn 2027 into the biggest year yet for romantasy readers, which is saying something, considering how much the joint genre has exploded throughout the 2020s. The new A Court of Thorns and Roses books seem certain to keep that going through the latter half of the decade, but there’s one other release that could render 2027 a standout year for romantasy — perhaps even the biggest one of them all.

The New Fourth Wing Book Coming Out in 2027 Would Make It Romantasy’s Biggest Year Ever

Image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

A Court of Thorns and Roses shaped and defined the romantasy category, and it continues to be one of the most viral books within it — but there’s one series that rivals it. The following behind Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean Series is nearly as massive, with Fourth Wing cementing itself as an instant romantasy classic upon its 2023 release. And its popularity continues to grow with each new addition, which could be the key to making 2027 a massive year for romantasy readers everywhere. If the next Fourth Wing book comes out during the same 12-month span as ACOTAR book 7, there will be non-stop excitement and speculation.

There’s no guarantee that the stars will align to make this happen, but it’s certainly a possibility. Onyx Storm made its debut in January 2025, and while Yarros has been vocal about taking more time between books — and writing contemporary romances during the gaps — she also appears to be in the planning stage for the next one. She posted that she was making index cards on Instagram, which is hopeful news. Assuming she starts writing The Empyrean book 4 sometime this year, a late 2027 release could be possible. It would certainly give readers a lot to look forward to next year.

More A Court of Thorns and Roses and Empyrean Series Books Will Keep the Romantasy Boom Going

Even if A Court of Thorns and Roses book 7 and the next Fourth Wing sequel don’t come out in the same year, the two series’ continuing ensures that the romantasy boom won’t be ending any time soon. Although genre trends tend to fizzle out, especially when categories become oversaturated and start to feel repetitive, that’s unlikely to happen for a few more years, if it does at all. Blockbuster releases like the next three ACOTAR installments and the final Fourth Wing books will make sure of that. (And that’s not to mention all the other exciting romantasy books coming out in 2026 and after.)

Would you want to see ACOTAR 7 and the next Empyrean Series book come out in the same year?