A Court of Thorns & Roses Book 7 Officially Breaks 2 Series Records (& Fans Should Be Delighted)

The wait for A Court of Thorns and Roses book 6 is nearing its end, with book 7 also on the horizon — and the latter is officially breaking two series records that should delight fans. After five years without a new ACOTAR book, Sarah J. Maas has finally revealed the release date for the next installment in the series. She also gave fans more than they’d hoped for, announcing that the next story would consist of four parts broken into three separate releases. It’s enough to make up for the drought of the last few years, and it helps that books 6 and 7 are coming out sooner than anyone expected.

A Court of Thorns and Roses book 6 will hit shelves on October 27, while the seventh installment will arrive on January 12. And although Maas will solve our biggest questions about the next story in book 6, book 7 brings its own reasons to celebrate. It’s breaking two exciting series records that, together, should make for an incredible experience.

A Court of Thorns and Roses 7 Will Mark the Shortest Gap Between Books

The five-year gap between A Court of Silver Flames and ACOTAR book 6 is exceptionally long, but there was a time when Maas would average a new book every year. The quick turnarounds ensured readers never missed Prythian too much, but A Court of Thorns and Roses book 7 is one-upping all the waits before it. It’s officially setting the record for the shortest gap between books, as there are only three months separating it from its predecessor. It makes sense, as they’ll tell one connected story, but it’s a massively exciting development nonetheless.

It’s not the only record that ACOTAR book 7 is breaking, either, and the two will pair well with one another. The short wait is groundbreaking on its own, but the upcoming sequel’s length makes it even more thrilling.

ACOTAR Book 7 Will Be the Series’ Longest Installment So Far

In addition to boasting the shortest wait, ACOTAR book 7 will break the record for being the longest book in the series — and given how massive several of Maas’ sequels are, that’s no easy feat. Bloomsbury currently lists the hardcover edition as having 928 pages. And while it’s unclear if that’s the confirmed final count, Maas has said that parts 2 and 3 of the next story will be combined in book 7. That demands a higher page number, so it’s no surprise it could surpass A Court of Mist and Fury (600+), A Court of Wings and Ruin (600+), and even A Court of Silver Flames (around 750), which currently holds the record.

With readers having a short wait for A Court of Thorns and Roses book 7 and a girthy release at the end of it, it’s bound to be one of the most exciting releases in years. It’s exactly what fans need after so long without a sequel.

