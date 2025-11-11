WWE Sadly Dethrones Its Most Popular Champions (But Its Biggest Star Has Finally Returned)

It was a rollercoaster of a night on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, which started out on the highest of highs with John Cena’s Championship win, which made the already iconic superstar a Grand Slam Champion. Over the course of the next few hours there would be more big moments, but WWE saved some of the biggest shocks for the end, and the ending will certainly be divisive for fans. While WWE’s biggest superstar finally made their return, two of its most popular Champions suffered a crushing defeat in the moments before that return, and that will leave some fans understandably split on the episode as a whole.

The main event of tonight’s Raw was an anticipated match-up between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and the Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two teams have been colliding over the past few weeks, but tonight, Asuka and Kairi got the final word, getting some help and cheating to beat Bliss and Flair to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WOOOOOO! 👋



CHOP after CHOP after CHOP!



Which team will leave Raw with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?



FLAIR & BLISS or THE KABUKI WARRIORS? pic.twitter.com/pnNYayTJ8b — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

While that wasn’t the best note to go out on, WWE had one more ace up its sleeve, and thankfully, that would send the show out in a much better way. As Asuka, Kairi, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend attacked Flair and Bliss, Iyo Sky ran out to help and managed to almost clear the ring. She still lost due to the numbers advantage, but that’s when Mami herself, Rhea Ripley, finally made her return to the ring and to WWE TV, hitting the ring and cleaning house.

NEW WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPS!



RHEA RIPLEY IS BACK!



WOMEN'S WARGAMES MATCH IS ON!



WHAT A CHAOTIC ENDING TO RAW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S27ZMgbw6D — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

It was finally four on four, and everyone got a shot at Jax, finally knocking her out of the ring. Then Ripley announced that this would be the WarGames match, so these eight superstars will collide once more at Survivor Series later this month.

As for the Title change, while no one is upset with Asuka and Kairi getting Championship Gold, it’s sad that it comes at the expense of the dream whirlwind that is Bliss and Flair’s unlikely partnership. Bliss and Flair had not only brought fans along with their story of frenemies to friendship, but they also brought a welcome prestige to the Titles and had been helped them become a consistent part of WWE TV after attaining them. Bliss and Flair were on Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT, and many hoped that the two superstars would get a long run with them before eventually being dethroned.

That wasn’t in the cards though, and now Asuka and Kairi will get their chance to run with the Titles once more. They will assuredly do a wonderful job, but their story has been fantastic even without the Titles, as fans are already counting the days until Kairi finally has enough of Asuka and turns on her, so it just seems odd that you would change what’s working in such a big way when you didn’t need to.

At least we’ll get to see everyone back together at WarGames, and hopefully, this Title change doesn’t mean the end of Alexa and Charlotte as a duo, because that would truly be a shame.

