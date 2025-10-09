10 Funniest Shows To Binge Right Now (October 2025)

2025 has given us several comedy shows that have already proved to be either Emmy magnets or the stuff of which cult followings are made. A big example on the former end is Apple TV+’s The Studio, starring Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara, which is essentially Entourage if Entourage were actually focused on the moviemaking industry as opposed to rampant, deeply uncomfortable sexism. On the latter end there there is something like Netflix’s The Residence, which fans were disappointed to learn was canceled after just one season. But what about the comedy shows that have multiple seasons available, all of which have proved to be incredibly bingeable. Those are the ones that follow. Some started in the ’90s, others the aughts or 2010s, and a few continue to air to this day.

We’re relegating things to actual TV shows here, so that means no YouTube originals like Corrections with Seth Meyers. That said, check out Corrections with Seth Meyers, it may very well be the most bingeable thing on the planet as long as you start at the beginning.

10) What We Do in the Shadows — Stream on Hulu

image courtesy of fx

With some wicked burns (not meaning the type caused by sunlight, though there are some of those as well), sublime casting, wonderful set design, and a perpetually effective sense of world-building, What We Do in the Shadows is the definitive TV continuation of a comedy feature film. And that is no small compliment considering Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary was already a delight.

What We Do in the Shadows takes some big swings in its lore expansion via the inclusion of beasties like sirens, a baby energy vampire, wraiths, and the Sire, but they all work so perfectly. This is a show that is constructed with three main types of building materials: practical effects, hilarious performances, and some of the best chemistry between lead cast members in TV history.

9) Arrested Development — Stream on Netflix

image courtesy of fox

Tragically canceled after three seasons, Arrested Development was once right there with Freaks and Geeks as the definitive cut-short comedy series. But then Netflix revived it eight years later, giving fans a little more closure than they had before.

Unfortunately, the two revival seasons are a mixed bag, as is the third season of the initial run, if we’re honest. So, to summarize what your binge will look like, Season 1 and Season 2 are perfect television, Season 3 is considerably weaker than the debut and sophomore year but still has the same level of quirky family dynamic charm, Season 4 is pretty much a skippable mess (though the recut Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences is moderately better), and Season 5 is a return to form that is nonetheless more Season 3 than Season 1. In other words, if this is your first time ever watching Arrested Development, don’t feel like you’ll be judged if you just bypass Season 4.

8) Party Down — Stream on Starz

image courtesy of starz

Like Arrested Development, Party Down was both fairly and tragically canceled. If the viewership simply isn’t there the show will perish.

But also like Arrested Development, the vast majority of people who have seen Party Down adore it, and 13 years after its cancelation Starz gave it a revival season. This is where things depart from Arrested Development a bit because, while Netflix’s revival of that classic was a mixed bag at best, Season 3 of Party Down gets as close as a revival can when it comes to recapturing the original run’s magic. Unfortunately, it seems as though this third season has ended up being a limited revival as opposed to a true second chance for the series, but it was still something well worth making and well worth bingeing.

7) Veep — Stream on HBO Max

image courtesy of hbo

Given how volatile the current political landscape is, there has never been a better time to watch Veep. HBO has released a few all-timer shows over the years and, without a doubt, Veep is one of them. It may very well be the apex of their comedic material.

Armando Iannucci’s creation is rife with commentary, compelling characters, and the very best insult dialogue ever committed to a piece of entertainment, big screen or small. And at the center of it all is Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ performance as former Vice President turned President Selina Meyer. In this role, Louis-Dreyfus managed to pull off the unthinkable, she crafted a TV character even more iconic (and certainly more layered) than Seinfeld‘s Elaine Benes.

6) Bob’s Burgers — Stream on Hulu

image courtesy of fox

Even when it was a bit edgier in its first season, Bob’s Burgers has shown itself to be a show that appeals to just about every age demographic. It’s a very quirky show, but it has a certain macro-scale appeal because at the center of it all there is a family with members who love one another and want what is best for them. Not to mention, the vocal casting couldn’t be any better. As iconic as H. Jon Benjamin was as Sterling Archer, it’s Bob Belcher who will forever be known as his greatest role.

We now have 300 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, a movie adaptation, and there is no sign of it slowing down. Nor should it, because the ratings are still solid and the writing hasn’t yet missed much of a beat. As long as they can keep the goofy and or heartwarming songs coming, fans will be here for it. Hulu has all 15 completed seasons, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and will continue to air Season 16’s new episodes after they debut on Fox.

5) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Stream on Hulu

image courtesy of fxx

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has proved to be remarkably consistent. Having just finished its 17th season, it’s apparent that Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito can keep bringing their hilariously depraved characters to life for years to come.

On one hand, the unofficial label “the R-rated Seinfeld” is pretty fair, but that also detracts from just how astute and oftentimes outright thoughtful Sunny is. When there is social commentary, its characters aren’t typically on the right side of history, but the show itself very much is. This is a series with few limits, fantastic writing, even better performances, and several episodes that are genuinely some of the best television to ever grace cable.

4) The Office — Stream on Peacock

image courtesy of nbc

Admittedly, it would be surprising if everyone reading this right now hadn’t already binged The Office at one point or another. It was and remains a pop culture juggernaut. However, with the well-received release of spin-off series The Paper it seemed silly not to include this comedy masterclass.

For all intents and purposes, though, the show ends as soon as Michael Scott boards that plane towards the end of Season 7. Everything after that is extremely skippable and often outright boring. Even still, you have seven great years you can go through, all of them in one place.

3) Twisted Metal — Stream on Peacock

image courtesy of peacock

With some great decked-out vehicle mayhem sequences, quite a few extremely charming and goofy characters, and a mixture of the video games’ style and compelling storytelling, Twisted Metal is a show that sticks the landing. And, like the next entry on the list, it is a series that improved with its sophomore year.

What is most impressive about Twisted Metal is how it takes a game series with a very limited narrative and turns it into a world that feels lived in. It crafts a post-apocalyptic world filled with greed, excess, and cartoonish violence that works thanks to its silly tone and the performances of cast members like Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Carrigan.

2) Peacemaker — Stream on HBO Max

image courtesy of hbo max

Peacemaker Season 1 set a mighty high bar but all credit due to creator James Gunn star John Cena and crew because they have really outdone themselves with Season 2. That said, if one is going to binge Peacemaker, they should probably be on Gunn’s particular wavelength.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Superman are Gunn making superhero blockbusters that have a level of appeal to everyone. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, however, are just a pinch more niche. But for those who can hop on that R-rated superhero wavelength, it’s both a DCEU highlight and another sign that the DCU is going to be something special.

1) South Park — Stream on Paramount+

image courtesy of comedy central

South Park has never lost its cultural relevance, but it’s certainly more of a watercooler show now than it has been in years thanks to its pointed takedowns of the current administration. And whether you just need to binge the new season, want to rewatch the old days episodes, or want to go through the line of mini movies, they are now all in one place.

Paramount+ has all 27 seasons minus a few episodes (which were also missing on HBO Max). Those include Season 5’s “Super Best Friends,” Season 10’s “Cartoon Wars” Parts 1 & 2, and Season 14’s “200” and “201.” But the other 328 episodes, they’re all there, as are South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and the “South Park: Post COVID” duo, the “South Park: The Streaming Wars” duo, “South Park: Joining the Panderverse,” “South Park (Not Suitable for Children),” and “South Park: The End of Obesity.”