3 Fantasy Book Series With Seriously Dark Endings (#1 Is a Masterpiece)

When handled well, dark endings can be the right choice for a fantasy book series, and these three examples benefit from leaning into their bleakness. Some of the best final books in fantasy series strike a balance between hopeful and realistic conclusions. Their characters make sacrifices for the greater good, but they ultimately triumph and end up better for it — and that makes their struggle more meaningful.

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But not every story works out this way, and some deliver genuinely grim send-offs to their characters and worlds. When it comes to grimdark fantasy, this often fits the tone of the story, even if it’s a bummer. And these three fantasy series master the art of dark endings. They may not be for everyone, but those who appreciate a tragedy will find well-crafted ones here.

3) Prince of Nothing by R. Scott Bakker

R. Scott Bakker’s Prince of Nothing trilogy may see success for Kellhus, but it leaves readers dubious about whether the ends really justify the means. And as this is just the first trilogy in The Second Apocalypse, it also concludes in a way that will leave readers uneasy about what’s coming. It’s an incredible finale, but there’s no denying that The Thousandfold Thought leaves off on a nihilistic note. It’s fitting given the darker nature of Bakker’s world, but it’s not an ending that anyone would dub uplifting.

2) The Broken Empire by Mark Lawrence

The Broken Empire trilogy is not for the faint of heart, and it’s a series that’s defined by its brutal and merciless world. It’s no surprise, then, that Emperor of Thorns marks a dark conclusion to the series. There are bright spots in Jorg’s redemption and what it does for the world and his character. But even this will leave readers with the devastating notion that Jorg’s entire journey and fate could have been avoided had his world just been a little less cruel. That reality will leave a bitter taste in readers’ mouths, even if it’s the perfect way for Jorg’s story to go. Overall, Lawrence’s Broken Empire trilogy is a grim read, and in many ways, the ending further drives that home.

1) The First Law by Joe Abercrombie

Joe Abercrombie’s First Law trilogy ends on a bleak note, with Last Argument of Kings‘ 10/10 plot twist reshaping the way you view the entire story. The reality that everything has been masterfully manipulated makes the journey seem pointless. Goodness doesn’t prevail, and Abercrombie’s world isn’t necessarily a better place by the end of book three. Additionally, while the characters are impressively crafted, they don’t undergo much positive growth — and when they do, it’s typically undone by poor decision-making or external circumstances. This, of course, is the point. Abercrombie’s trilogy is a masterpiece because it upends so many storytelling and fantasy conventions. In some ways, that makes its ending gratifying. However, it’s certainly not for anyone looking for a happily ever after (or even a sliver of light in all the darkness).

What’s a fantasy series that got darker than you expected? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!