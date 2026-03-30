5 Great Fantasy Book Trilogies Where the Second Book Is the Best

Book trilogies that suffer from sophomore slumps can be frustrating, but that makes it more exciting when a second book proves the best — and that’s exactly what happens with these fantasy series. There are plenty of fantasy series that keep getting better, until they peak with their final books. There are also a good amount that peak with the first novel. It’s rarer to see series that avoid that lull in the middle, and it’s even harder to find ones that truly shine with their second installment.

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They do exist, though, which can be equal parts exciting and disappointing. Ideally, a second book should surpass the first, raising the stakes of the story in satisfying ways. However, for any trilogy where the second installment is a 10/10 read, the finale is risks being a little underwhelming…at least compared to what comes before. From one of BookTok’s most viral romantasy hits to a classic ’90s fantasy trilogy, these stories peak halfway through. It’s still worth reaching their final destinations, but be prepared to love the second book the most.

5) A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Second Book: A Court of Mist and Fury

There are more than three A Court of Thorns and Roses books, but the first three make up a contained trilogy — and it’s one where the second book reigns supreme. While A Court of Thorns and Roses makes a compelling introduction to Sarah J. Maas’ world, A Court of Mist and Fury outshines it on multiple fronts. It’s better written, has greater depth, and shifts its focus to the series’ true romance: Feyre and Rhysand. It tackles serious subjects and feels like it has real stakes. Unfortunately, the latter can’t be said for A Court of Wings and Ruin. Despite the final book bringing the conflict with Hybern to a head, its middle and ending aren’t nearly as thrilling as what happens in ACOMAF. It’s more predictable and a bit too convenient, cementing book two as the ACOTAR series’ strongest.

4) The Broken Empire by Mark Lawrence

Second Book: King of Thorns

Mark Lawrence’s Broken Empire trilogy is a must-read for grimdark fantasy fans, and it’s gripping all the way through. However, King of Thorns proves the height of this story. It builds out the world introduced in Prince of Thorns, and it features more satisfying character development. It also benefits from improved pacing and a better structure, leading to impressive action and twists throughout. Emperor of Thorns is a good send-off to Lawrence’s first series, but in terms of quality, it takes a slight step down from the second installment. The conclusion of the third book tends to be divisive, both because of how dark it gets, and because some resolutions feel rushed and lackluster. There are readers who feel it couldn’t have ended any other way, while there are others who don’t jibe with it. By contrast, King of Thorns tends to unite fans, receiving a mostly positive reception.

3) The Farseer Trilogy by Robin Hobb

Second Book: Royal Assassin

Robin Hobb’s Farseer Trilogy is a fantasy classic, and it kicks off the author’s Realm of the Elderlings saga. Assassin’s Apprentice is a bit of a slow burn, though, making it easy for Royal Assassin to one-up its predecessor. Fitz becomes a more distinct and compelling character in the sequel, and while the pacing isn’t that much faster, it does pick up ahead of its emotional ending. After such a memorable conclusion, Assassin’s Quest doesn’t really live up to the prior book. It’s a solid finale with well-done moments. However, it’s more difficult to get through, and it unlike the previous installments, it doesn’t justify its steady pacing nearly as well.

2) The Burning Kingdoms by Tasha Suri

Second Book: The Oleander Sword

Tasha Suri’s The Burning Kingdoms trilogy is a fantasy series that deserves more love, and all three installments are worthwhile reads. However, it’s another story that peaks in the middle. The Oleander Sword builds on the foundation established throughout The Jasmine Throne, resulting in a faster-paced sequel that readers will feel more emotionally connected to and easier to immerse themselves in. It helps that the sequel makes this narrative more epic, expanding the world when it comes to locations, magic, and politics. Unfortunately, while The Lotus Empire is by no means a bad finale, its pacing and plot feel more disjointed. The action and relationship dynamics in The Lotus Empire also don’t match The Oleander Sword‘s, which is a shame given everything the second book sets up.

1) His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

Second Book: The Subtle Knife

Like the other trilogies on this list, His Dark Materials is a masterful story with a second book that improves on the first novel and sets the bar too high for the third. All three installments are considered fantasy classics, and rightfully so. But while The Golden Compass is still finding its footing, and The Amber Spyglass rushes to the finish line, The Subtle Knife nails the middle of Philip Pullman’s story. It’s as adventurous and high stakes as you’d expect after the opening, and it’s satisfying in its expansion of the series’ world and cast of characters. Unfortunately, The Amber Spyglass struggles with its plotting, and it takes on a different tone. It remains a worthy conclusion, but it’s not necessarily on par with what comes before it.

What’s a fantasy book trilogy where the second book is your favorite? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!