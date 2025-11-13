4 Star Wars Animation Characters That We Still Need in Live-Action

The expansion of the Star Wars universe on Disney+ has created a golden age for fans of the animated shows, finally rewarding their investment by bringing beloved characters into live-action. For years, these heroes and villains were confined to animation, but the interconnected storytelling of shows like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka has shattered that barrier. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is the most prominent example, evolving from a fan-favorite animated character into the star of her own series. Her journey opened the floodgates, with her show serving as a direct continuation of Star Wars Rebels by translating its core cast, including General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and the formidable Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Beyond this, Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) became a major political player, and the ruthless bounty hunter Cad Bane (Dorian Kingi) made a terrifying debut.

The live-action sphere of Star Wars is now deeply intertwined with the lore established in animation, proving that these characters are essential parts of the galactic lore. This creative crossover means the possibilities are nearly endless, as decades of storytelling from various animated projects are now ripe for adaptation. Shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels laid the narrative groundwork, building complex character arcs that have already begun to pay off in live-action. More recent series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch have continued this tradition, deepening the lore of the post-Order 66 era. Even an experimental anthology like Star Wars: Visions offers a wealth of bold new concepts and characters that could provide a unique perspective.

4) Hondo Ohnaka

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

First appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hondo Ohnaka is the quintessential galactic scoundrel, a charismatic Weequay pirate who operates purely in his own self-interest. With a flair for the dramatic and a knack for surviving impossible situations, Hondo has crossed paths with nearly every major hero and villain of the prequel era, from Anakin Skywalker to Maul. His importance to the franchise lies in his role as a wildcard, a figure who injects chaos and humor into any narrative he joins. Despite his popularity and his prominent animatronic presence at Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge theme park, Hondo has yet to appear in live-action. A character this fun and unpredictable is long overdue for a proper debut.

3) Captain Rex

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

As Anakin Skywalker’s second-in-command of the 501st Legion, Captain Rex was a central hero of The Clone Wars, evolving from a loyal soldier into a fiercely independent leader who questioned the very nature of his existence. His journey is one of the most compelling in all of Star Wars, as he wrestled with his duty and his conscience, ultimately removing his inhibitor chip and refusing to participate in Order 66. Rex made a brief live-action debut in a Clone Wars flashback sequence during an episode of Ahsoka, where he was voiced by Temuera Morrison. However, this fleeting cameo only scratched the surface of his potential. Fans know that Rex fought in the Battle of Endor, meaning he is alive and active during the New Republic era. An older, grizzled Rex, brought to full life by Morrison, is a character viewers desperately want to see, a veteran warrior whose wisdom and experience would be invaluable to the heroes fighting the Imperial Remnant.

2) The Ronin

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions opened the door to radical new interpretations of the galaxy, and no character captured the imagination of fans quite like the mysterious Sith hunter from the short “The Duel.” Known only as the Ronin, this wanderer exists in a non-canonical world inspired by feudal Japan, wielding a red lightsaber but hunting down other dark side users. The character’s popularity led to an expanded story in a novel and comic book, building a rich backstory for this alternate-universe figure. More recently, he starred in his second Star Wars: Visions short, “The Duel: Payback.” A live-action adaptation of the Ronin offers a chance to create a Star Wars story completely untethered from the Skywalker Saga. It could be a visually stunning project that leans into the samurai influences George Lucas drew from, offering an action-heavy narrative that would feel completely fresh while still honoring the core aesthetics of the franchise.

1) Asajj Ventress

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

Asajj Ventress is one of the most complex figures to emerge from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Introduced as Count Dooku’s ruthless Sith assassin, she was a formidable adversary for Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, after being betrayed by her master, Ventress embarked on a difficult path, returning to her Nightsister origins before becoming a cynical bounty hunter. Her arc is a powerful story of a villain slowly finding her way back toward the light, a journey that has made her a massive fan favorite. Having recently made a return in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, her story is confirmed to be far from over. Asajj Ventress’s deep connections to Dathomir and the Nightsisters, a culture that is becoming increasingly important in live-action, make her a natural fit for a future project. Plus, her moral ambiguity and incredible combat skills would make her an unforgettable addition to the live-action universe.

