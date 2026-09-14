4 Underrated Batman Cartoons That Are Just as Good as the ’90s Animated Series

Animated series centered on superhero characters have been around for decades as the medium just works so well. Cartoons are a lot like comic books in terms of their visual styles and the episodic nature of it all. Watching a TV show about a superhero and their adventures feels like reading a bunch of comic books about them. Although there have been some truly great cartoon adaptations of these stories, most people seem to agree that Batman: The Animated Series is the pinnacle of the genre. At the very least, that ’90s show is in the conversation for the greatest. It spanned more than 80 episodes, felt true to who Batman is at his core, and featured episodes that have become pop culture staples. It also introduced the world to Harley Quinn, who was initially only meant to appear in a single installment. It’s incredibly difficult to match the show’s impact.

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However, Batman: The Animated Series is far from the only great Batman cartoon over the years. In fact, the Caped Crusader has been front and center for several underrated shows that belong in the same conversation as Batman: The Animated Series.

4) Batman: Caped Crusader

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

It’s a shame that more people aren’t talking about Batman: Caped Crusader. The show actually just released its second season in July, meaning there’s a modern Batman cartoon that’s still relevant, yet it doesn’t seem to be on most people’s minds. The show works as a different kind of cartoon, focusing on the grittier and grounded aspects of Batman than some of the sillier elements that you can often find in cartoons of the past. Whether it’s better or not depends on your preference, but it’s different, and variety is nice to have.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a Prime Video original that feels like it’s pulled straight from the noir tales of the ’60s. The serialized nature of the storytelling combined with the way the show tackles mature themes of corruption and psychological damage helps set the show apart. Batman: Caped Crusader also features good takes on characters like Renee Montoya and Harvey Dent, as well as unique gender-swapped versions of Penguin and Mad Hatter.

3) Batman: The Brave and the Bold

2008’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold is one of the more fun versions on the character to ever appear in animation. Similar to the comic book of the same name, the series often saw Batman team up with various members of the DC Universe. This made for some unexpected adventures that are simply a blast to experience. In a lot of ways, the show feels like a love letter to the history of DC Comics. Plastic Man, Gorilla Grodd, Black Adam, and G.I. Robot are just some of the guests who pop up in the series.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is a perfect watch for something a bit lighter after checking out Batman: Caped Crusader. The classic comic animation style and the wacky nature of it all made this a show that was aimed at younger audiences. On top of that, the list of voice actors to guest star is top-notch, including Neil Patrick Harris, Morena Baccarin, Matthew Lillard, Ron Perlman, Tony Todd, and even Adam West.

2) Harley Quinn

Although Batman isn’t the focal point of this show, he’s part of it and the protagonist was born from Batman: The Animated Series, so it certainly counts. Debuting in 2019, Harley Quinn is an adult animated show centering on the titular character after she breaks up with Joker and goes off on her own. Through five seasons, Harley Quinn has been consistently outlandish, raunchy, and hilarious, yet it also has an impressive amount of heart behind it.

The relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy makes for one of the best romances in any superhero show, animated or live-action. Ivy is basically the co-lead at this point and they’re highly entertaining together. Harley Quinn has done some wild things, from Joker being a suburban stepdad to Bane being a sensitive and insecure person. Most impressively, the show pulled off Harley joining the Bat-Family and Ivy running the Legion of Doom with great results. Add in that Harley Quinn spawned a spin-off on Kite Man and received a Valentine’s Day special, and it’s an iconic series.

1) Batman Beyond

Image courtesy of DC Entertainment

The idea of a Batman story in high school feels like a mistake made by someone trying to merge Batman with Spider-Man. Yet somehow, Batman Beyond worked brilliantly. Set in a cyberpunk-style future, the 1999 show focuses on Terry McGinnis as he takes on the Batman mantle with an older Bruce Wayne as his mentor. Terry is totally different from Bruce, which makes for some great interactions between the two as they clash and learn from each other. It’s clear that the people behind the show understood Batman and his mythos, which allowed them to do something different with him.

Batman Beyond impressively built a whole new universe for Batman fans to latch onto while also paying homage to the classics, including bringing back some old villains without having to rely on them. It included the lore that makes Batman who he is, yet was a good entry point for new fans. That’s a masterful line to toe and Batman Beyond does it perfectly. Will Friedle and Kevin Conroy’s voiceover work was the cherry on top.