5 Most Intriguing American Horror Story Season 13 Theories (& 1 Suggests a Different Main Villain)

After making TV horror history, American Horror Story has gone , with plenty of highs and lows along the way. But Season 13 came with some pretty big expectations after the announcement of several original cast members. A few episodes have already been released, but so far, there has been much more room for speculation than actual concrete answers, bringing back something that seemed to have been fading for a long time: fan theories. They have always existed when it comes to AHS, but they used to be created and discussed much more heavily in the past. And well, since the show decided to go back to its roots, it was only natural for them to come back in full force and start running wild across the internet.

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So, what exactly is behind this whole story involving Hell, witches, and apocalyptic figures? We picked 5 of the most interesting AHS: 13 theories to consider, analyze, dig into, and debate. Some of them have already been more or less hinted at in the episodes so far, and others seem to have come from some pretty creative and sensible fan minds.

5) Devil’s Night Is Mr. Nas’ Army

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If you’ve been an AHS fan since its golden days, you definitely watched Hotel, where James Patrick March first appeared. And who could forget “Devil’s Night,” where we saw him hosting a gathering with other famous serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer, the Zodiac Killer, and Richard Ramirez? The episode was even listed as one of the required episodes to watch before the new season, which made perfect sense with Episode 6 of 13, where these figures went to Miss Robichaux’s Academy to go after the witches. However, the mystery that remains is why they decided to show up in the first place, especially since March ended up killing Cordelia (at least in theory, as given the character’s history, she could very well survive).

The owner of the Hotel Cortez did mention they were entering a “witch-hunting season,” making it clear that they were now going after all 13 apprentice witches. And with the new storyline already placing so much emphasis on this number, it makes sense to imagine they could be some kind of army for Mr. Nas. Killing a group of 13 would continue increasing the creature’s biomarker and prepare for Satan’s return, so resurrecting the killers could have been their way of eliminating these “obstacles.” Plus, this was somewhat suggested by Seth Gabel (who plays Dahmer) in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s this war for control of Earth; hell is kind of rising and coming into this reality, and March has manipulated all the killers into joining this mission so they can be the ones who are in control and taking over.”

4) Ben and Ashley Are Apocalyptic Figures

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Almost everything about Ben had been shrouded in mystery, but then Episode 5 came along and decided to focus entirely on him and the other survivor of the plane crash: Kira’s friend, Ashley. The two met up at his apartment to talk about what happened, which brought some revelations about both of their pasts to light, while a few coincidences caught them by surprise. Ben has an absurd connection to the number 13: he was born on a Friday the 13th, lost important people in events connected to the number, and survived Flight 13, for example. Ashley, on the other hand, also survived the crash and already had her own history involving the number, being the only survivor of a massacre with 13 victims. And then, we see the pig-skin grafts she received after the crash, while Ben gets the number 616 marked on his body (a historical variant of 666, the number associated with the Beast).

So, what’s the theory? It had already been discussed that Ben could be the Antichrist and, therefore, Devan, the child from the Apocalypse season finale. Considering that in Episode 4, Mr. Phibes says that Satan had finally allowed his son to drink from the chalice (and Mr. Nas does exactly that with Ben), while the previous episode had Constance suggesting that Ben didn’t remember who he really was, it makes sense that we could be looking at Mr. Nas’ son. As for Ashley, if we take into account that AHS is following some biblical concepts, she could be the Beast that emerges from the sea in Revelation 13:1, which suffers a mortal wound but is healed. And according to actress Elle Chapman, her character’s skin grafts will still be important to the story going forward.

3) Morwenna Is the Witches’ Judas

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It took a while for the Coven witches to really show up this season, but when they finally did, we also got to meet some new characters, and one of them stole the spotlight by throwing Cordelia off during a magic practice: Morwenna. She seems to be just another option to compete with Mallory for the position of the next Supreme, although the coven’s leader was suspicious, questioning her about her powers. But precisely because of that suspicion, and because Cordelia is a character with an incredible amount of wisdom, it’s hard to completely trust what we’re seeing. So, here’s the theory: what if the person who seems to be one of that group’s greatest hopes is actually working for the enemy? Her timing feels a little too convenient.

Morwenna starts showing extraordinary powers right when they realize that magic is preparing the witches for an incoming threat, and her ability to manipulate life and death puts her among the most powerful figures in the coven. But Morwenna also doesn’t seem so comfortable under Cordelia’s leadership, and it still hasn’t been explained where her power came from or why it suddenly awakened. Given that Season 13 has already mentioned the figure of Judas among the apostles quite a few times, it isn’t unreasonable to wonder where the new witch could be someone destined to betray all of her sisters. And to add even more fuel to this theory, some fans have found a possible clue in the song used during one of her scenes, which appears to reference Michael Langdon.

2) The Main Villain Isn’t Mr. Nas

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In this case, the theory clashes with the idea of Ben being Mr. Nas’ son, but there’s still an interesting argument to be made. Mr. Nas seems like the ultimate villain because pretty much everything points in that direction: he’s at the center of the sacrifices, has a direct connection to Constance, and needs to reach 100 before he can finally rise — but that’s where the situation takes a turn. A lot of people believe he’s Satan, but Episode 4 introduces his figure as an apparently separate entity; Mr. Phibes talks about Satan and his son without making it completely clear exactly where Mr. Nas fits into that hierarchy. At the same time, Mr. Nas still seems more like someone being prepared for something than the person simply responsible for everything.

According to Constance, he first appeared to her as “just the most beautiful fallen angel,” which doesn’t necessarily suggest that he is the Devil himself (although Lucifer is a fallen angel and is often interpreted as another name for that figure). But it might be pretty interesting to imagine that AHS is deliberately misleading the audience into thinking Mr. Nas is actually Satan, when in reality he is the Destroyer, who is connected to Apollyon (in the show’s case, the building where he lives). In that case, he could be a demon working for the Devil. It may not be the most plausible theory for some fans, since AHS could just be following the idea that Satan has several names and there’s no reason to introduce an even bigger villain. But it’s definitely something to think about.

1) Season 13’s Reality Is Pieced Together

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Here’s a pretty creative theory that makes sense and is really convincing. Have you ever seen some people point out that some characters seem different from their original versions in their respective seasons? Constance, for example, was thought to actually be Elsa at one point (and at other times, she even reminded fans of Fiona). Addie has also had some moments that felt pretty close to Nan. And overall, most characters who should have ended up in different places after dying (like Heaven, Hell, or some Purgatory) are now together in the same dimension, such as March somehow being able to leave his hotel. This is still a mystery that hasn’t even been addressed so far, but it has left some viewers confused. That’s where the theory comes in.

To explain it better, it’s worth looking at Ben, who is still a huge question mark. It’s true that many parts of his arc, including his memories, are confusing even for him, but they draw some striking parallels to Michael in Apocalypse. So what if they are actually Michael’s memories inside Ben’s mind? Another example: what if Cordelia wasn’t actually talking to her mother through the Ouija board, but March the entire time before he showed up in the Academy? It could have just been interference — or maybe not. Basically, it’s as if the characters are returning in the wrong ways. And why would this be happening? Because Mallory altered the timeline. At the end of Season 8, she was worried about the future, and maybe she had a good reason to be, because in this case, her actions could have created an entirely new timeline that’s been stitched together from different pieces.

Which theory do you think makes the most sense? Did we miss one that deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments what you think is really going on!